'Aap banao bowler ko captain, main dekhta hu aisi pitch banti hai ki nahi': Pakistan great's blunt remark on PAK vs ENG

Pakistan are facing England in the first Test of the series in Rawalpindi; the game, however, has under significant public criticism for the nature of the pitch. England broke the world record for the highest number of runs scored on the first day of a Test match when they ended at 506/4 in 75 overs, and eventually finished their innings on 657. Pakistan, too, produced a fine performance with the bat as they scored 579.

Former cricketers have also been critical of the pitch being too batting-friendly and on Saturday, Pakistan's ex-bowler Aaqib Javed spoke in detail over the pitch condition in Rawalpindi. Javed stated that such a pitch wouldn't have been made had Pakistan took the field with a bowler-captain.

“Inko Australia ke Test series ke baad nahi ahsaas hua tha ki England ko aana hai? New Zealand ko aana hai? Hamaara pitch ka kya plan hai? Hamse nahi banti toh kis se banti hai? Sri Lanka me turning pitches banti hai, vhaan se banda le aaiye. (Didn't they realise this after Test series against Australia that England and New Zealand are also scheduled to tour? What is our plan when it comes to pitches? If we can't make the pitches, who can? Sri Lanka make turning pitches, you can call people from there),” Javed said on GEO SUPER.

"Jab tak aap iska ek institute nahi banaayenge, curator ko pata nahi hoga ki pitch banti kaise hain... hamne khud dekha hai ki Pindi ki pitch pe bounce hota hai. Ham toh khele bhi hai. Clay content bohot hai hamaari mitti me. England se zyada hai. Preparation ki baat hai. (You have to make an institute. We have seen bounce on Rawalpindi pitches, we have played there. There's enough clay content on this pitch, it's all about the preparation).

“Aap banao bowler ko kaptaan, fir main dekhta hu aisi dead pitch banti hai kya. Nahi banegi. Bowler apni kamar tudvaane ke liye aisi pitch nahi banvaayega. (You make a bowler captain, then I'll see if such pitches are made or not. No bowler would want such pitches),” Javed further said.

