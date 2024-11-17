Menu Explore
Aaqib Javed set to replace Jason Gillespie as Pakistan all-format head coach: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 17, 2024 06:13 PM IST

As per a report, Aaqib Javed is all set to replace Jason Gillespie as Pakistan's all-format head coach.

The chopping and changing continues within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Jason Gillespie is all set to be removed as Pakistan's head coach, across formats. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed is set to replace Gillespie as the all-format coach. Gillespie is currently Pakistan's Test coach and the interim white-ball coach for the ongoing series against Australia.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed.&nbsp;(Getty)
Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed. (Getty)

The ESPNcricinfo report states that Gillespie is expected to be relieved of all duties, and it would be Aaqib Javed who would be taking over from him. Recently, the former Pakistan pacer was appointed as the convenor of the men's cricket selection committee.

Aaqib Javed could be announced as the head coach as early as Monday, the same day when Pakistan will take on Australia in the third and final T20I at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Aaqib Javed was not PCB's first choice, as the board had initially sounded out Gillespie for the all-format coach role. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gillespie was asked to coach Pakistan across all formats until the Champions Trophy next year.

However, he was asked to take on the additional white-ball coach role without a change in his current contract. If Gillespie had accepted, he would have been handed two more formats, but without a change in his fees.

Gillespie turns down the offer

Jason Gillespie has turned down the offer, and as a result, PCB decided to not have him continue as the Test coach as well. Recently, Gillespie had overseen Pakistan's 2-1 Test series win over England.

However, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, a PCB official has attributed the decision of letting go of Gillespie to the Australian not spending enough time in Pakistan.

Recently, former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten had stepped down as Pakistan's white-ball coach, and it was then that Gillespie was asked to go to Australia as the coach for three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

Under Gillespie's tenure, Pakistan had first slumped to a home 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh, but he managed to change things around in the three-match Test series against England, leading the hosts to a 2-1 win. This was Pakistan's first Test home series win in nearly four years.

Gillespie also recently oversaw Pakistan's first series triumph in Australia in 22 years, defeating the hosts 2-1 in the three-match ODI series. The T20I series, Pakistan have lost, after witnessing defeats in the first two games, with the final match set to be played on Monday.

