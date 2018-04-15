Aaron Finch puts up his hand be Australia’s next limited-overs captain

Aaron Finch has expressed interest in becoming Australia’s next limited-overs captain. The opener, though, made it clear that he didn’t give this proposition a thought following the controversy surrounding Australian cricket due to ball tampering scandal.

“I’d definitely put my hand up for it but I haven’t thought about it to be honest,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

With next ODI World Cup only a year away, Australia are currently without a captain. However, a new captain is expected to be named early next month when Australia pick a squad for their limited-overs tour of England.

Finch’s name has come as a leading contender for the role considering he has had prior experience of leading the Australian team. The 31-year-old was the captain of Australian T20 side between 2014 and 2018, besides filling in as ODI skipper on a couple of occasions.

“It’s obviously a really difficult time and some changes are going to be made in the next couple of months with the England ODIs and the Dubai Tests (against Pakistan later this year),” the big-hitting opener said while talking to the Australian website from India where he has recently joined Kings XI Punjab franchise for Indian Premier League following his marriage.

“If the opportunity came up I’d love to take it but it’s not something that I’ve thought about,” he added.

Other contenders include Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Peter Handscomb, who all are captains of their respective state sides. Also in the mix is wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who was appointed 46th Test captain of the national side following a 12-month ban to Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner for their involvement in ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

However, with South Australian stumper Alex Carey featuring on Cricket Australia’s limited-overs focused national contracts list for 2018-19, there is no surety of Paine even playing white ball cricket for the national side.

This makes Finch the most likely candidate to be handed over the reins of Australian team.