AB de Villiers calls out all 9 IPL teams that ignored Dewald Brevis after 'Baby AB' blasts outrageous 41-ball century

Dewald Brevis lit up the Marrara Cricket Ground on Tuesday with the second-fastest T20I century by a South African as he dismantled the Australian bowling line-up in the second T20I. The swashbuckling batter smashed a 41-ball century to help South Africa post a mammoth 218/7 score in 20 overs after they were asked to bat first. Brevis went all guns blazing on the Aussie bowlers, who looked clueless about how to stop the carnage that the South African youngster produced in Darwin. Dewald Brevis smashed a 41-ball century against Australia in the 2nd ODI.(AFP)

He remained unbeaten and smashed 125 runs off 56 balls, while his knock was embellished with 12 fours and 8 sixes. On a surface where other Proteas batters struggled to get going, Brevis made batting look a cakewalk with his ferocious knock. He brought up his maiden fifty in the 12th over with a maximum and didn't stop after that, and converted it into a triple-digit score at a rapid pace.

His incredible batting also drew the attention of his idol, AB de Villiers, who heaped praise on him and said the IPL teams missed a golden chance to sign him, while Chennai Super Kings either got lucky or hit the biggest master stroke to sign him as an injury replacement in the middle of the season. Even CSK had initially passed on him in the mega auction, but after Gurjapneet Singh’s injury, the five-time champions moved to correct that decision by bringing in Brevis as a replacement, adding the explosive middle-order firepower they had previously overlooked.

“There was such a golden opportunity for IPL teams to pick up Dewald Brevis at the auction! Missed out badly. CSK either got very lucky, or maybe the biggest master stroke ever. The boy can play @BrevisDewald,” De Villiers wrote on X.

The Proteas sensation joined CSK in the second half of the season and instantly became the fan favourite with a couple of crucial knocks. He smashed 225 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 180.00, which included a couple of half-centuries.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, he registered the highest individual score for South Africa in the shortest format.

Highest individual scores in T20Is for South Africa

125* - Dewald Brevis vs Aus Darwin 2025

119 - Faf du Plessis vs WI Joburg 2015

117* - Richard Levi vs NZ Hamilton 2012

117 - Reeza Hendricks vs Pak Centurion 2024

114* - Morne van Wyk vs WI Durban 2015

He shared a 126-run stand with Tristan Stubbs for the fourth wicket, in which the Delhi Capitals star didn't mind playing the second fiddle and scored 31 runs off 22 balls.

Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with two wickets for 24 runs in his four overs.