AB de Villiers challenges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘You will be a T20 specialist for the rest of your life’

AB de Villiers has played down the hype surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, believing the teenager still has a long way to go before he is fully convinced about his abilities. In just over a year, Sooryavanshi has seemingly become the poster boy of Indian cricket, even overtaking Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in terms of popularity. His centuries in England, South Africa and Australia, along with a match-winning 175 in the final of the Under-19 World Cup, which India won to claim a record-extending sixth title, have only added to the frenzy.

AB de Villiers, right, has a challenge for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi(AP/AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the cricketing world continues to go ga-ga over Sooryavanshi and eagerly awaits the 15-year-old’s India debut, de Villiers has reminded everyone that the youngster’s true test lies in succeeding in Test cricket. Still a teenager, Sooryavanshi has already established himself as a T20 phenomenon, with bowlers increasingly targeting his prized wicket. But whether he can rise to de Villiers’ challenge is something only time will tell.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to be saved, reminded again and again that Test cricket is paramount

“I don’t know if he’s going to last, to be honest. That’s what I tell my brothers and friends. At this age, it’s just absolutely incredible. We know the talent is there, but I would like to see him in other formats. In Test cricket, he doesn’t get to know what you’re in for,” De Villiers, a guest on the ‘For the Love of Cricket’ podcast hosted by Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler, said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “A lot of things will change unless someone comes around and says to him… Listen, you will be a T20 specialist for the rest of your life. Congratulations, that’s all you’re going to do. Then there will be a very long and successful career, but if he does start nibbling around in ODIs, particularly Test cricket, he will discover a whole different area of his cricket mentally and physically.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A lot of things will change unless someone comes around and says to him… Listen, you will be a T20 specialist for the rest of your life. Congratulations, that’s all you’re going to do. Then there will be a very long and successful career, but if he does start nibbling around in ODIs, particularly Test cricket, he will discover a whole different area of his cricket mentally and physically.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi nominated for Indian Test team but not as opener; BCCI urged to repeat a Tendulkar-like gamble ‘It will be a rocky road,’ De Villiers tells Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi nominated for Indian Test team but not as opener; BCCI urged to repeat a Tendulkar-like gamble ‘It will be a rocky road,’ De Villiers tells Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

De Villiers reiterated that while there is no denying the young man’s talent and the outrageous things he is capable of, Mr. 360 has urged everyone to hold their horses. Sooryavanshi’s story has already entered legendary territory. The way he impressed Rajasthan Royals’ scouting group during trials, the manner in which some have jokingly accused him of being a product of AI, and the fearlessness he has shown against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins… these are far from your regular cricketing tales.

Predicted to have a bright future capable of spanning the next two decades, make no mistake, Sooryavanshi is widely seen as the next big thing in Indian cricket. But will he be able to establish himself as an all-time great? That is the question De Villiers is curious to see answered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Does he have the talent to counter all the obstacles that might come his way? Definitely, but it won’t be an easy ride. It will be a rocky road. I hope he goes that route and plays Test cricket for his country. I would love to see that journey unfold,” the former South Africa captain added.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON