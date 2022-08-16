AB de Villiers' epic reaction as fans point out error in his 'Happy Independence Day' tweet for India

India on Monday celebrated its 75th Independence Day and while Indian cricket stars flooded social-media websites with their posts, what amazed fans was the bandwagon of overseas cricketers like Kieron Pollard and Kevin Pietersen who joined in to celebrate India's Independence Day. Former South Africa batter and legendary cricketer AB de Villiers was among those overseas cricketers who had taken to Twitter post a 'Happy Independence Day' tweet for India, but fans pointed out a big error in his tweet. The former RCB star reacted to it with an epic reply.

De Villiers had got the year of celebration wrong. Instead of mentioning 75th year of India's Independence, de Villiers wrote 76. "Happy 76th #Independence day India! I feel loved every time I play in India, no matter which team I play for

Congratulations on #75NotOut from all of us!@BCCI @IPL @Dream11 @josbuttler @jbairstow21 #kanewilliamson @faf1307 @KagisoRabada25," he had tweeted.

Moments after the tweet, fans were quick in pointing out the error. But De Villiers did not delete the post and instead replied back to his fans with an epic tweet.

"It was all part of my plan! Glad I have everyone’s attention now," he wrote.

“It was a tricky wicket, but I started well, I then got to the nervous 90’s and started doubting myself, and then followed through with a six over extra to raise my bat. Anyway, let’s focus on what’s important here, celebrating India have a good day everyone,” he added.

Earlier had Pietersen tweeted, “75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, भारत। गर्व करो और लंबा खड़े रहो। आप सभी के लिए एक बेहतर कल का निर्माण कर रहे हैं! (Congratulations, India on your 75th Independence Day. You should be proud of yourself and work hard for a better future.)”

