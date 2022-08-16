'Who are you to question ICC? Why was he let away with that?': Ex-PAK captain wants Stoinis punished for Hasnain gesture

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been immensely criticised for imitating Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action with a throwing motion, hence question the ICC who recently cleared the Pakistan pacer's action. In incident happened during the Hundred game between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles on Sunday. But what left former Pakistan captain Salman Butt more furious was that Stoinis was let away with his gesture despite question cricket's governing body for clearing Hasnain's bowling action.

Batting for Brave, Stoinis was served with a short ball from Hasnain that clocked 142kph. Mistiming the pull shot, Stoinis sent it high into the air and it was caught by the fielder at mid-off during the team's seven-wicket loss on Sunday. On his way back to the dugout, Stoinis was spotted imitating Hasnain's bowling action with a throwing motion.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt fumed at Stoinis for his gesture and felt that it was a “below-the-belt action”.

“It was below-the-belt action. I mean ICC just cleared his (Hasnain) actions then what's the point? It is not about where he did it? It can be IPL, or PSL or The Hundred but here the talk is about international cricket. The fact is that when ICC has cleared his actions, the authorities have had a look at his actions then who are you? Hasnain will already be under tight scrutiny because he just made a comeback,” he said.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, the Aussie was spoken to by match referee Dean Coske but is unlikely to face any sanction for breaching ECB's code of conduct.

“Moreover, Stoinis got away with it. He got away with it something which others might not. Why was he let away with that? Is this even funny? If players cross their limit then they should be punished,” Butt added.

Notably, Hasnain was suspended for his bowling action after being called by the umpires during Big Bash League. But ICC cleared his remodelled action earlier this June. In the ongoing Hundred tournament, he has picked three wickets in three matches and umpires have not reported on his bowling actions in any of those three games.

