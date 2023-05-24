AB de Villiers reveals MS Dhoni's 'intimidating' side after CSK storm into IPL 2023 final

The legend of MS Dhoni has grown leaps and bounds with each passing season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Tuesday, the charismatic leader of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) guided the Yellow Brigade to their tenth final of the cash-rich league with an impressive win over Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at Chepauk. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show and Ruturaj Gaikwad's sublime knock (60) paved the way for CSK to register a 15-run win over the defending champions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Reflecting on CSK's win over GT in the IPL 2023 playoffs, AB de Villiers has revealed the 'intimidating' side of MS Dhoni (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Dhoni's CSK becoming the first team to enter the IPL 2023 final, legendary cricketer AB de Villiers has revealed the 'intimidating' side of Dhoni after Chennai upstaged Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar De Villiers explained how difficult it is to beat CSK in their den. The RCB icon opened up about teams getting intimidated by CSK and the presence of Dhoni at the Chepauk.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan challenges Sehwag's explosive verdict on Umran Malik, namedrops Rinku Singh among best finishers in IPL

“I feel there is an intimidating factor. Whether it’s the ground or it’s the MSD factor, opposition teams arrive thinking they have to play extraordinary cricket to beat them. But when you look at the scoreboard, you tend to lose by small margins. It’s 10 or 15 runs, being no-ball free, it’s small things that turn a game upside down. MSD and his troops tend to get it right, when they play at home, when they play in big Finals, you’ll see what they come up with,” De Villiers told JioCinema.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhoni, who is in speculations about bidding farewell to IPL cricket at season end, will hope to bow out in style by securing CSK's record-equalling fifth title at Ahmedabad. Dhoni was leading CSK when the Chennai Super Kings contested the final of the first edition back in 2008. Dhoni has guided CSK to four IPL crowns in his legendary captaincy stint. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have made it to nine finals. Dhoni last won an IPL title with CSK in 2021. The 41-year-old has played over 248 matches in the IPL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON