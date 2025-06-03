AB de Villiers sends personal message to Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: 'I will be there'

On the eve of the IPL 2025 Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, AB de Villiers has thrown his weight behind long-time friend and former teammate Virat Kohli. With RCB just one win away from a historic maiden IPL title, the South African legend, who spent over a decade with the franchise, delivered an emotional message urging Kohli to embrace the moment. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli during the former's playing days with RCB(Agencies)

In a video shared by Star Sports on X, de Villiers said, “My message to Virat is to go out and enjoy and have fun out there. Put a smile on your face. I will be there watching you. Bring that (IPL) trophy home. Enjoy every minute of it.”

The final, scheduled for Tuesday (June 3) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is a monumental occasion for both teams. While Punjab Kings booked their ticket to the summit clash with a thrilling five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, RCB, riding high on momentum and form, have beaten PBKS twice this season. Yet, as every seasoned campaigner knows, a final is its own beast.

For Kohli, who has been in sublime form throughout the season, this presents a golden opportunity. With 614 runs from 14 matches, including eight half-centuries, the RCB stalwart has led the charge at the top and ignited hopes of ending the title drought. A win here would not only be a career-defining moment for him but also a long-awaited gift to the RCB faithful.

To them, de Villiers had a separate note of encouragement: “To the fans, just buckle up. It’s going to be a great final. It’s going to be one to remember, and just be sure that the boys will give their absolute best till the last ball.”

A new champion

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, arrive with confidence, powered by a dazzling 87 from captain Shreyas Iyer in their chase of 204 against MI. Nehal Wadhera (48), Josh Inglis, and Priyansh Arya all made vital contributions, with Inglis hammering 20 off Bumrah in a single over.

Tuesday promises not just a new champion, but a night brimming with emotions and the possibility of Virat Kohli finally holding the IPL trophy that has eluded him for so long.