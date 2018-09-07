AB de Villiers to take part in Pakistan Super League 2019

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers has confirmed his participation in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Friday.

The official handle of PSL took to social media to make this announcement and their tweet read: “The GOAT from South Africa is now a part of PSL! A warm welcome to @abdevilliers17.”

BREAKING: The GOAT from South Africa is now a part of PSL! A warm welcome to @abdevilliers17

#ABaurPSL pic.twitter.com/0oiSjPSEOZ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) September 7, 2018

ABD too posted a video message on social media in which he said: “Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments in the world and I’ve really enjoyed watching PSL matches in recent years.”

“PSL is a league that has given Pakistan so much to cheer about and I look forward to being on the field once again,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani hailed the capture of de Villiers and said that the young players in the league will get to to learn a lot from him.

“We are delighted with the signing of de Villiers for Pakistan Super League,” said Mani.

“He is a modern-day great and he will add immense value to the tournament. His involvement in PSL will also provide great learning opportunities for our youngsters.”

Earlier this year, de Villiers announced retirement from all forms of international cricket after scoring 8,765 Test runs and 9,577 ODI runs.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 19:32 IST