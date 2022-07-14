'I'm not just saying this because I'm from Pakistan. We should be no.1 in the rankings': Ex-PAK cricketer's bold claim

The Pakistan cricket team has produced fine performances this year in the white-ball format. Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan beat Australia and West Indies in the ODI series at home, with captain leading from the front with some incredible knocks throughout both series. Last year, Pakistan had reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, and the country's former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that the side can certainly go on to win the title this time around.

Razzaq also said that Pakistan should be at the top of the ICC rankings at the moment. The side is currently sixth in Tests, fourth in ODIs and third in the shortest format of the game.

“To be frank, I'm not just saying this because I'm from Pakistan, but we should be no.1 in the rankings. The way we are performing in all the three departments; batting, bowling, and fielding, we can see a unity in this side,” Razzaq said in a brief chat with Sports Paktv.

“I have full hopes that in the upcoming ICC tournaments, Pakistan team will perform and finish at the top,” Razzaq further said.

The former Pakistan cricketer also added that he hopes to see Babar Azam at the top of the rankings across all formats. Babar is already the top-ranked batter in ODIs and T20Is, and is currently fourth in the longest format of the game.

“It's his time to deliver. He has been performing for the past 4-5 years. I hope that he will be able to continue with the same momentum and become no.1 across all formats,” Razzaq said.

“If he continues like this, it's good for Pakistan team and Pakistan cricket.”

Pakistan will return to action on July 16 when they take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series in Galle.

