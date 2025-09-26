Abhishek Sharma breaks Virat Kohli's milestone, matches Rohit Sharma's tally during record-smashing fifty vs Sri Lanka

Abhishek Sharma carried on his purple patch in the Asia Cup 2025, registering his third successive fifty in the Super Four stage. The opener has clearly been India’s standout performer with the bat, creating a noticeable gulf between his consistency and the returns of the rest of the line-up. The left-handed batter took on the Sri Lanka bowlers on Friday and smashed them all around the park during his 31-ball 61, once again maintaining a strike rate near 200. Abhishek Sharma scored third back-to-back half-century in Asia Cup 2025.(ANI)

The swashbuckling opener gave India a blistering start once again as they posted 71/1 in the powerplay to set the tone for a big total. He smashed 8 fours and two sixes at a strike of 196.77 before getting dismissed by Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka in the 9th over.

Meanwhile, the knock proved historic as Abhishek etched his name across multiple record books. Abhishek, who is leading the run charts in the tournament, became the first batter to breach the 300-run mark in the T20 Asia Cup edition. He got past Mohammad Rizwan to become the highest run getter in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup. Earlier, Virat Kohli held that record for India with 276 runs, which he scored in the 2022 edition.

Most runs in a T20 Asia Cup edition

310* - Abhishek Sharma in 2025 (6 innings)

281 - Mohammad Rizwan in 2022 (6 innings)

276 - Virat Kohli in 2022 (5 innings)

196 - Ibrahim Zadran in 2022 (5 innings)

He raced to his fifty in just 22 deliveries, becoming part of the rare group of batters who have repeatedly hit the milestone in under 25 balls in T20Is.

Reaching 50 in 25 or fewer balls most times for India in T20Is

7 - Suryakumar Yadav

6 - Rohit Sharma

6 - Abhishek Sharma

4 - Yuvraj Singh

3 - KL Rahul

He also scored half-centuries in the last two matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh, making it three in a row, which put him on the special list of players.

Three consecutive 50-plus scores for India (T20I)

Virat Kohli (3 times)

KL Rahul (2 times)

Suryakumar (2 times)

Rohit Sharma

Shreyas Iyer

Abhishek Sharma*

The 25-year-old has shown great consistency in the T20I this year, which has also helped him claim the top spot in the ICC rankings. He joined an elite company in T20Is by registering seven consecutive scores of 30 or more, matching feats previously achieved by Rizwan and Rohit.