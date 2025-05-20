Menu Explore
Abhishek Sharma gives it back after Digvesh Rathi provokes him with send-off; umpires, Pant forced to separate them

ByHT Sports Desk
May 20, 2025 06:36 AM IST

After taking the big wicket, Digvesh pulled out his notebook celebration once again as he said a few words, to which Abhishek got miffed & charged towards him.

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma got involved in a heated altercation with Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi during the IPL match on Monday. The SRH superstar didn't like Divgesh's reaction after he got him out at Ekana Stadium. He got agitated as both players charged towards each other and had an argument before the umpires got in between and separated them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma (L) reacts after his dismissal by Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi (C).(AFP)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma (L) reacts after his dismissal by Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi (C).(AFP)

It was the third ball of the eighth over when Abhishek, who slammed an 18-ball fifty, went for another big shot but failed to get the distance and was caught by Shardul Thakur.

After taking the big wicket, Digvesh pulled out his notebook celebration once again as he said a few words, to which Abhishek got miffed and charged towards him.

The two also had a chat during the customary handshake, where Abhishek looked a bit agitated as LSG coach Vijay Dahiya came in between to calm things down.

Meanwhile, chasing the 206-run target, Abhishek set the stage for the Sunrisers with his blistering 59-run knock off 20 balls, which was embellished with 6 sixes and 4 fours. Digvesh was the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow with two scalps, apart from Abhishek, he also got the better of Ishan Kishan (35).

Lucknow Super Giants knocked out of playoffs race

Overseas stars Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Kamindu Mendis (32, retired hurt) stabilise the chase.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (5*) and Aniket Verma (5*) took the Sunrisers Hyderabad over the victory line. SRH scored 206/4 in 18.2 overs as last year’s finalists recorded only their fourth win, while Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of the playoffs race.

After being put in to bat, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram laid a strong foundation with a 115-run partnership for the first wicket. Marsh blazed his way to 65 off 39 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and four sixes, while Markram contributed 61 off 38 balls, striking four fours and four sixes of his own. However, but LSG lost their momentum in the second during which Eshan Malinga delivered 4-0-28-0. Nicholas Pooran provided the finishing touch to the innings and took Lucknow past 200 with his 45-run knock off 26 balls. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant once again failed to make an impact with the bat and scored just seven runs.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights.
