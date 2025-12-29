Abhishek Sharma fuels serious ODI selection push with VHT intent; smashes 45 sixes, bowls 40 minutes in nets

India’s T20I batting sensation Abhishek Sharma looks set to make a strong statement in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, a glimpse of which was evident during Punjab’s training session on Sunday. Already an established name in the shortest format, with his rise to the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings underlining his impact, Abhishek is now eyeing to make a mark in the 50-over game. With an ODI debut still eluding him, the domestic tournament could prove to be a timely platform to showcase his adaptability and press his case for selection. Abhishek Sharma is yet to make his ODI debut.(HT Image)

A PTI report shed light on an intriguing moment from Punjab’s training session on Sunday, when Abhishek walked in to bat and casually asked teammate Gaurav Chaudhary a question that spoke volumes about his mindset, hinting at both his intent and creative approach at the crease.

“Field kya hai?” he asked, enquiring about an imaginary field placement.

The lanky off-spinner replied instantly: “Mid-off single saving ke liye rakkha hai (mid-off fielder is to save singles).”

The swashbuckling batted for almost an hour after that, and it was just usual business for him - hitting the big shots and no mood to defend the balls, as the report suggested that he smashed about 45 sixes at Anantam Cricket Ground.

It turned into a focused workout built around spin, with Abhishek choosing to take on only off-spinners, leg-spinners and left-arm orthodox bowlers on a surface that gripped sharply and rewarded those who found the right lengths with plenty of turn.

Abhishek also rolled his arm overs in the nets and bowled left-arm spin for close to 40 minutes.

BCCI yet to announce ODI squad vs NZ

The left-handed opener has been named in India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup, while the BCCI is yet to unveil the ODI squad. That leaves Abhishek with a narrow window to force his way into the selectors’ plans through strong outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The task, however, appears challenging. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have locked down the opening slots with consistent returns, while Yashasvi Jaiswal recently strengthened his case by scoring a century against South Africa after stepping in for an injured Gill.