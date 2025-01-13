Abhishek Sharma lashes out at IndiGo Airlines, 'the worst airline experience, and worst staff management...'

India opener Abhishek Sharma has lashed out at IndiGo Airlines, alleging that the behaviour of the staff at Delhi airport resulted in him missing his flight. The 24-year-old said that he had arrived on time at the correct check-in counter but was directed to another, where he was told that check-in was closed. Abhishek further says in a strongly worded statement on his Instagram stories that he had just a “one-day holiday, which has now been completely ruined."(AP)

Here is the full text of his statement: "I had the worst experience with Indigo at Delhi airport, and the behaviour of staff, especially counter manager Ms Sushmita Mittal, was absolutely unacceptable. I arrived on time at the correct counter, but they redirected me unnecessarily to another counter. only to tell me later that check-in was closed, making me miss my flight. I only had a one-day holiday, which has now been completely ruined. To make it even worse, they are offering no further helpful assistance. This is by far the worst airline experience, and worst staff management I've ever had," Abhishek Sharma said in his Instagram story.

Abhishek set to return in India colours

Abhishek has been playing in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy for Punjab in the last two months, before which he played for the state side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He went on a run of four matches in the former in which he made fifty-plus scores, scoring 66 off 54 balls against Mumbai, a mammoth 170 off 96 as part of a 298-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh against Saurashtra, 93 off 72 balls against Hyderabad and 51 off 62 against Puducherry.

He has played 12 T20Is thus far for India, scoring 256 runs at a strike rate of 171.18 and average of 23.27, with one century and fifty each. Abhishek is set to be back in India colours when they host England in a three-match T20I series at home.