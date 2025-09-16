Abhishek Sharma's father prepared his son for Shaheen Afridi almost 10 years ago: 'People used to say isko lag na jaaye'

Shaheen Afridi's first over to Abhishek Sharma triggered some nerves at the start of the Indian innings. Sure enough, the total wasn't a challenging one by any stretch of the imagination, and the youngsters in the current Indian team have no fear whatsoever. Still, this was Shaheen, one of the best pacers in the world, and who, in the past, has troubled India with the new ball – look no further than the 2021 T20 World Cup match between the two teams. However, Afridi's first ball follows the same old pattern. Full, straight and swinging in, and Sunday evening was no different. The ball left his hands, and while the line was good, Shaheen erred in length and paid the price. Abhishek Sharma, right, took Shaheen Afridi on and how?(AFP Images)

Abhishek took it on a full toss and bludgeoned it down the ground. Shaheen pulled back the length slightly, but Abhishek didn't hold back. He gave it a full swing of the bat to dispatch the second ball for a six. FOUR, SIX off the first two balls and India were up and away. Shaheen turned back; the swing was missing, as was the confidence. These were deliveries in excess of 145 clicks but had no effect. Next over, Abhishek smoked another four and six off the left-arm quick, easily turning this duel into a contest. After all, not often do you see a 25-year-old tearing into a seasoned pacer.

Then again, Abhishek had yet to turn 16 when his father taught him to play top-level pacers. His father, Raj Kumar Sharma, revealed that almost 10 years ago, Abhishek was put through the grind of quality pace, not just medium pacers. There's a reason why he hits them so big; why the steely resolve in his eyes means something, and why it doesn't matter whether it's Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, or Shaheen, Abhishek never looks rushed.

"When I used to train Abhishek, I made him face bowlers who bowled at 150 kmph during his Under-16 days. I trained him in such a way that all the kids used to say, 'isko lag na jaaye' (he might get hurt). I used to ask him, 'will you be able to play?' he said, 'Papa issey bhi tez karwao (Dad, make him bowl quicker, I'll play that as well),' Raj Kumar said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Abhishek's future was predicted at a very young age

Sharma Sr. was a first-class cricketer himself; hence, Abhishek grew up in an atmosphere surrounded by cricket at home. Once he grabbed his father's bat from a very young age, Abhishek would pester his mom and sisters to bowl to him. Or his father to teach him how to dive while fielding or to undergo catching sessions. It was his passion that Raj Kumar first felt that his son would be able to carve out his own cricketing career.

"When I took him to the ground, all the senior players used to say, 'Your son has a lot of talent; he will play for India one day.' All their blessings and love have brought him here. Let me also tell you, in the time to come, Abhishek will win a lot more matches for India, with the ball, not just bat," Sharma Sr. mentioned.