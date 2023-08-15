'Absolutely disgusting, new low each day': PCB 'shamed' for snubbing Imran Khan from Pakistan cricket's documentary

On the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a heartfelt documentary video on social media which featured some of the legends of the sport and their priceless contribution to the nation's cricketing history and legacy. The two-minute twenty-one second clip traced back to Pakistan's international cricket debut in 1952, through their historic World Cup win in 1992, right till 2022 T20 World Cup when the Babar Azam-led present Pakistan side had made the T20 World Cup final in Australia. However, the video faced sever backlash across all social media platforms over the exclusion of Imran Khan, the man who inspired and led them to that 1992 World Cup, from the celebratory video. Pakistan Cricket's documentary video did not include 1992 World Cup skipper Imran Khan

The caption of the video reads, "Making history isn't just about one day; it's about the legends we create and the tales we script. Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time." It included all the legendary superstars of Pakistan cricket that helped in creating the history and adding their own value to the sport in the nation. The clip included the likes of Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, and Babar while showing some of the glorious moments in 1992 win, the 2009 T20 World Cup victory and win over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

However, Pakistan Cricket's twitter handle faced severe criticism from fans as they failed to find Imran in that video as they urged PCB to take down the video and re-post it after editing it. Here is how fans of Pakistan cricket reacted…

One of the primary reason behind Imran being snubbed from the documentary video could be down to the cricketer-turned politician being recently arrested, for the second time in four months, earlier this month. The former Pakistan Prime Minister was sentenced by Islamabad court for three years imprisonment and disqualified him from politics for “corrupt practices”. The 70-year-old was picked up by the police from his home on August 5 after the court announced their vedict on the Toshakhana case, where he was accused of being invloved in sale of state gifts worth hundreds of millions of rupees.

Besides Imran, the video also did not feature batting legend Mohammad Yousuf, who still holds the record for the most runs in a calendar year in Test cricket, and former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar.

