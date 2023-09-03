ACC deliberating change in venue for Super 4 matches of Asia Cup 2023 after Colombo witnesses heavy rain: Report

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is considering a change in venue for the Super Four stage of the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup after Colombo witnessed heavy rainfall over the last few days. As per the schedule, R Premadasa Stadium in the capital city of Sri Lanka was slated to host five of the six Super Four games, the other being in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, along with the summit clash. However, amid the weather condition in Colombo over the last couple of days, reports suggest that Pallekele and Dambulla are looked at as alternate venues.

Covers seen on the pitch as rain interrupted play during the match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium(ICC Twitter)

The 2023 version of the Asia Cup is following the Hybrid Model where Sri Lanka was considered as a second host besides Pakistan, who were handed the sole rights initially. With BCCI not given the permission to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament, ACC adapted to the Hybrid Model. UAE was among the contenders as well but Sri Lanka eventually was handed the opportunity.

According to a report in Indian Express, Dambulla was the venue suggested by Sri Lanka cricket to stage the majority of the matches by virtue of being a dry region. But broadcasters and participating teams showed reluctance to travel to Pallekele and Dambulla, leaving Colombo as the option. However, with this being the monsoon season, Colombo, and even Pallekele witnessed rain over the last few days with the India-Pakistan game getting washed out on Saturday.

The reported added that ACC initially felt that the weather in Colombo would improve, but even though the first match at the venue is only on September 9, they are considering the option of shifting the tournament to Pallekele, although the fear of bad weather remains at that venue as well. ACC is likely to take a call over the next day or two.

Earlier on Saturday, following the clash between India and Pakistan in Kandy was washed out due to rain after the Men in Blue were folded for 266 runs in 48.5 overs, former PCB chief Najam Sethi exposed ACC saying that despite repeated concerns raised over the weather in Sri Lanka during September, the option of UAE as a second venue was cancelled.

“How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable,” Sethi had posted on social media platform X.

