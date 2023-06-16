‘ACC president Jay Shah…’: PCB chief Sethi reacts after Asia Cup hybrid model gets approved; IND vs PAK in Sri Lanka

After BCCI’s refusal to play Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan, the PCB had been pushing for the hybrid model, where they get to host at least the non-India matches of the tournament’s initial round. After months of negotiations with the BCCI, they finally got approval from the Asian Cricket Council. ACC on Thursday announced that Asia Cup 2023 will be staged between August 31-September 17 in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Najam Sethi and Jay Shah

One understands Lahore will host Pakistan’s opening fixture of the first round against Nepal in the group that also includes India. Three matches of the other group - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will also be played in Lahore.

The competition will then move to Sri Lanka where two likely India-Pakistan matches - both will qualify to clash in the next round if they beat Nepal - and the final will be played.

The PCB was in a celebratory mode, as this will mark the return of multi-nation cricket in the country after fifteen years. The last such event was the Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan in 2008.

“I am elated that our hybrid version for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 has been accepted. This means the PCB will remain as the event host and stage matches in Pakistan with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which was required due to the Indian cricket team’s inability to travel to Pakistan," said Najam Sethi, chairman of the PCB management committee.

“Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI’s position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders.

“In this background, the hybrid model was the best solution and that’s precisely why I advocated for it so strongly. The acceptance of the hybrid model means the event will take place as originally planned, the ACC will stay together and united, and the great game of cricket will continue to thrive and move forward in what will be interesting and exciting times for the subcontinent cricket fans in the coming 20 months.

“In the past 15 months, the PCB has delivered high-profile bilateral series as well as two immensely successful Pakistan Super League events in which some of the world’s leading cricketers participated and enjoyed Pakistan’s outstanding arrangements and unprecedented hospitality. We look forward to providing similar experience to the participating sides in the ACC Asia Cup, which will be a prelude to the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February/March 2025," he said.

Sethi also thanked BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket for their support.

“I now look forward to continuing our discussions and deliberations with the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket to iron out a few minor operational and logistical details so that we can launch our event planning and preparations.

“I want to assure the ACC, its commercial partners, participating countries, and the cricket fans in Pakistan and Sri Lanka that the PCB, as event hosts, will not leave any stone unturned in the successful delivery of the event that is so very critical to the sides featuring in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in October/November in India.

“I appreciate the efforts of ACC President Jay Shah to strengthen the council so that we can collectively continue to protect each other’s interests and also provide opportunities and platforms to emerging Asian nations.”

