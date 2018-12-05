Adam Gilchrist compares Virat Kohli to Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Shane Warne

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has compared Virat Kohli to sporting greats Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Shane Warne in his column for the The Australian. Gilchrist believes that all of them have one common trait which is a strong mind.

“It’s an understatement to say the greats in any sport have tremendous mental strength. It’s their most potent weapon. Shane Warne, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, Michael Jordan. All are in possession of a sportsperson’s greatest ally, a strong mind. Better than any magical flipper. Far more powerful than a brilliant backhand or ability to hit buzzer-beating three-pointers,” wrote Gilchrist.

Gilchrist added that Kohli can analyse an incident quickly, work out which area needs improvement and then forget about it immediately.

“The ability to analyse what has just happened, identify areas for change to gain improvement and then most significantly banish the incident to the past, has seen all these champions be, well, just that, champions,” wrote Gilchrist.

All eyes are on the Indian captain as the visitors start the Test series against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. Virat Kohli, who scored 692 runs in his previous tour of Australia, will be looking to lead India to their first-ever Test series win Down Under.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 16:04 IST