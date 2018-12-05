Virat Kohli continues reign as Forbes India’s richest sportsperson of 2018, Dhoni follows

Virat Kohli has been in top form on the cricket field in 2018 and that success has resulted in him becoming the richest sportsperson in Forbes India’s list. The Delhi batsman is only behind bollywood superstar Salman Khan among all celebrities.

Kohli, who recorded earnings of Rs 100.72 crore last year, finished second in the overall celebrities list. In this year, the 30-year-old has taken his earnings up to Rs 228.09 crore. The Indian captain has boosted his earnings mostly through advertisement contracts.

Here’s a look at the top five sportspersons in the Forbes India list:

In the sportspersons list, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have taken the second and third spots respectively. Even though Tendulkar has been retired for the last five years, he has still managed to hold his position in the top three.

Badminton stars PV Sindhu (fourth) and Saina Nehwal (tenth) are the other sportspersons in the top 10 of the 2018 Forbes List for celebrities in India.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batsman Manish Pandey, who found a place in the Forbes list for the first time, is at the 60th and 77th place respectively. Bumrah recorded earnings of Rs 16.42 crore, while Pandey earned Rs 13.08 crore in the year.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 15:17 IST