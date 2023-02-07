Adam Gilchrist's 'Cameron Green' warning for India goes haywire after Steve Smith reveals crucial info on all-rounder

India and Australia are currently sweating it out as they gear up for the highly anticipated Test series, which will also decide Rohit Sharma and Co.'s fate at the World Test Championship (WTC). The first Test is lined up for February 9, which will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Ground in Nagpur. Ahead of the cracking contest, the focus has been on the pitch and going by the reports a rank-turner is expected to provide the hosts with an edge, who have the likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel at their disposal.

Australia don't have an equally potent spin attack but the visitors do boast of a formidable batting line-up. Usman Khawaja is in red-hot form and would hope for a similar show in the sub-continent. Apart from him, the team also have former captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange in the middle-order, who have the potential to disrupt any bowling attack irrespective of the conditions.

Australia will also rely on all-rounder Cameron Green, who could prove to be the trump card for the Kangaroos in the four-match series. In fact former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has adviced Pat Cummins and Co. to play Green as a sole batter, and utilise him at the no. 6 position.

"I think they’ll start with Green at six, assuming he’s fully fit and not hindered by that finger injury at all,” Gilchrist said on SEN's podcast.

“The way he played in Sri Lanka, it almost looks like Green develops before our eyes every time he plays a game of cricket… I reckon the steps forward he took in Sri Lanka, they’ll be hoping he can keep that process going,” the ex-cricketer added.

However, two days before the series opener Smith dropped a bombshell regarding Green's availability. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Smith indicated that chances of Green taking part in the first Test are highly “unlikely”, before brushing off the question saying he is focused on himself and has no clue on what others have done in training.

"I don't think he's even faced fast-bowling yet, so I dare say he won't be playing, but who knows. I don't even know what he's done at training, I was sort of focusing on my work. We'll wait and see but it's unlikely I think," said Smith.

Green had injured his right index finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne, which the hosts won by an innings and 182 runs. The all-rounder has recovered and was given the green signal to return to training on Monday following a surgery.

