Home / Cricket / 'Thorn in flesh for Aussies': Ravi Shastri fires massive Virat Kohli warning to Australia before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

'Thorn in flesh for Aussies': Ravi Shastri fires massive Virat Kohli warning to Australia before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

cricket
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 04:05 PM IST

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels Virat Kohli will be a thorn in Australia’s bowling attack. Kohli-starrer Team India will meet Pat Cummins-led Australia in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

Former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri with Virat Kohli ahead of a match(ANI )
Former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri with Virat Kohli ahead of a match(ANI )
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Rallying behind batting icon Virat Kohli ahead of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has backed the star batter to be a thorn in Australia’s bowling attack. With a point to prove in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship, Kohli will hope to rediscover his form after embracing a long lean patch in the longest format of the game.

Former Indian head coach Shastri is convinced that batting icon Kohli will be eager to make amends in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia after a quiet Test series against Bangladesh. Speaking about the talismanic batter of the Rohit Sharma-led side, the former Indian all-rounder has issued a strong warning to the world-class bowling attack of the Baggy Greens.

Also Read: 'If Asia Cup is moved to Dubai...': Razzaq's stunning take on BCCI vs PCB row

During an interaction organised by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, former India head coach Shastri said that Kohli's impressive record will encourage him in the four-match Test series. "His (Kohli's) record against Australia would spur him on. He would be charged up and want to start well. You should look at his first two innings. If he gets off to a start, he would be a thorn in flesh for Aussies. They would for sure won't want that to happen. Kohli has average of just under 50 against Australia. Amazing record, that should really get him going," Shastri was quoted as saying.

The 34-year-old has notched up four centuries in international cricket since September 2022. However, Kohli has failed to register a Test century since 2019. Run machine Kohli has played 104 Test matches for India. The former Indian skipper has amassed 8,119 runs in his iconic Test career. The batting maestro has slammed 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries for Team India in red-ball cricket.

Regarded as one of the greatest batters in the modern era of the game, Kohli will aim to address his struggles against the spin in the upcoming Test series against Australia. Kohli was outfoxed by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner in India's previous home assignment. The 34-year-old was also dismissed by spinners in two of his three innings against Bangladesh.

Interestingly, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has dismissed Kohli the most number of times (7) in Test cricket. However, Kohli has an impressive average of 50.42 against the Australian spin maverick. Kohli had an abysmal run when Australia toured India in 2017 as the batting icon scored only 46 runs in the three Test matches.

Averaging 48.06, former Indian skipper Kohli has accumulated 1682 runs against Australia in Test cricket. Kohli-starrer Team India will meet Pat Cummins-led Australia in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ravi shastri virat kohli india vs australia + 1 more
ravi shastri virat kohli india vs australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out