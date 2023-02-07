Home / Cricket / 'If Asia Cup has been moved to Dubai...': Ex-Pakistan star Abdul Razzaq stuns with unexpected take on BCCI vs PCB row

'If Asia Cup has been moved to Dubai...': Ex-Pakistan star Abdul Razzaq stuns with unexpected take on BCCI vs PCB row

Updated on Feb 07, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has come up with an unexpected take on the ongoing row over the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

Abdul Razzaq has come up with an unexpected take on the ongoing row over the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup(AP-Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq raised several eyebrows with his stunning take on the ongoing row over the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. Even though Pakistan have the hosting rights for the Asia Cup, the outspoken cricketer has endorsed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) proposal for a change in the venue of the continental tournament. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023.

Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), discussed the venue issue with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi during a formal meeting in Bahrain. However, both parties failed to reach a breakthrough as the final verdict on the Asia Cup venue is further postponed to March. Reacting to the recent developments, former Pakistan cricketer Razzaq opined that a change of venue for the Asia Cup is 'good for cricket'. The former Pakistani cricketer also shared a noteworthy statement when the host asked him whether India should not host marquee tournaments in the wake of the BCCI-PCB standoff.

"It's good for cricket. And for cricket promotion. India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. If Asia Cup has been shifted to Dubai, then it's best option. It's good for cricket and cricketers," Razzaq told Geo News. 'It doesn't happen like this. This has been on for years. If the two boards sit across table and chat, it would be great. Both boards should solve this issue,' Razzaq added.

The hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 were earlier allotted to Pakistan. The forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September this year. The ACC is likely to shift the Asia Cup from Pakistan around the next round of ICC meetings in March. If the tournament is moved out, Sethi-led PCB has reportedly informed BCCI secretary Shah that Pakistan will not send its team for the 2023 World Cup to India.

