Adam Zampa, Alex Carey to return for Australia; India to face steeper challenge in Adelaide for IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the 2nd match of the three-match ODI series at Adelaide. As some of the reports suggest, there are two changes that are to be expected for this match in the XI of the hosts. Their regular wicketkeeper batter, Alex Carey, and leg-spinner Adam Zampa are expected to play at the Adelaide Oval. This would be a timely boost for the side as they push to win the match and seal the series. Adam Zampa bowls for Australia.(AFP)

Alex Carey’s return will restore Australia’s preferred white-ball keeping structure at a time when the first-choice ODI glove man, Josh Inglis, continues to nurse a calf strain and is expected to be only in the third ODI in Sydney. Notably, Josh Philippe played the role of wicketkeeper for Australia in the first match at Perth.

As far as Adam Zampa’s return is concerned, it will see the left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann out of the playing XI, who was drafted into the side especially for the series opener. Zampa will bring back the experience and control in the middle-overs that the home team would strive for in an attempt to win the series in Adelaide.

During the first ODI, Australia displayed great batting depth with Matthew Renshaw and Cooper Conolly in the line-up. Additionally, the presence of Mitchell Owen gives the option of a seam-bowling all-rounder. With Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Ellis forming the three-pace core, Australia are unlikely to alter their pace attack.

Notably, Australia typically depended on their pacers at Perth. However, the surface at Adelaide is expected to be more batting friendly and hence the middle overs become very important for the side. The presence of Adam Zampa would allow Australia to try and establish control in the middle phase. On the other hand, someone like Cooper Connolly can provide depth and flexibility to the team’s strategy on a surface that might bring the spinners into the game.

Probable XI of Australia for 2nd ODI

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Conolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.