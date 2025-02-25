Afghanistan's cricket players are facing a "tricky situation" and know there are "things that are not correct" in their country, the team's English coach told media on Tuesday. Afghan cricketers in 'tricky situation', says their English coach

Afghanistan is set to face England in Lahore on Wednesday in their second group-stage match of the Champions Trophy, marking their debut in the tournament.

Ahead of the contest, more than 160 British politicians have called for England to boycott the game in protest against the Taliban government's restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan.

"They know the difference between right and wrong. It is a real tricky situation for them," head coach and former England batsman Jonathan Trott told the BBC from Lahore.

"They know who they are playing for and representing.

"We work hard to bring joy to the country and the guys are passionate, brave and proud of being able to do that, but knowing full well that there are things that are not correct."

Female participation in sport has effectively been outlawed since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

That puts the Afghanistan cricket board at odds with International Cricket Council rules, though the men's team are still allowed to compete.

The England and Wales Cricket Board resisted the demand to boycott their Champions Trophy group game but said they would not schedule a bilateral series against Afghanistan.

Both teams need a win on Wednesday in Lahore to keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals in the 50-over tournament after losing their respective openers.

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi sidestepped direct questions on Tuesday regarding the boycott calls against his team.

"We are cricket players, we are sportsmen," said Shahidi.

"What we control is what we do on the ground, we don't worry what is happening off the ground. So our confidence is good."

Last month South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie backed demands from British politicians for a playing boycott of Afghanistan.

Australia which is set to face Afghanistan on Friday have cancelled a Twenty20 international series and a Test against Afghanistan in the last two years, but also plans to play their Champions Trophy game.

"Everyone likes to see everyone play... we are only cricket players we can control things in the ground and we are always trying to give our best when we play," Shahidi said when asked about support for female cricket.

