Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi faces ICC's wrath for breaching Code of Conduct in third ODI against India

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has been given an official reprimand for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third and final ODI against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The left-handed batter, who scored a century in the final ODI, was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He was found to have breached Article 2.10.10 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to a “batter causing deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch.”

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct(ANI Pic Service)

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One demerit point has also been added to the Afghan captain's disciplinary record, marking the first offence in a 24-month period. During the match, Shahidi was unofficially warned twice for running on the pitch while batting. He was then given an official warning in the 31st over of the Afghanistan innings.

However, he refused to learn from his mistake and still ran down the pitch in the 40th over, resulting in a five-run penalty for his team.

Hashmatullah admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Richard Illingworth, and fourth umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

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{{^usCountry}} “Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” the ICC stated in an official release. India win 3-0 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” the ICC stated in an official release. India win 3-0 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shahidi might have scored a century in the series decider, but his effort wasn't enough for Afghanistan, and the visitors were blanked 3-0 in the three-match series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shahidi might have scored a century in the series decider, but his effort wasn't enough for Afghanistan, and the visitors were blanked 3-0 in the three-match series. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century while Rohit Sharma played a knock of 79 as India breezed past Afghanistan to register a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the final ODI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century while Rohit Sharma played a knock of 79 as India breezed past Afghanistan to register a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the final ODI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the loss, Shahidi rued the poor performance, saying his team was not upto scratch and was made to pay by India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the loss, Shahidi rued the poor performance, saying his team was not upto scratch and was made to pay by India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think today, at the first 10 overs, I think they bowled well, but we lost wickets that put us under pressure. And after that, Azmat and I had a good partnership, but again, we didn't finish well in the batting because after that partnership, we lost back-to-back wickets. That's why we fell short while scoring runs,” said Shahidi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think today, at the first 10 overs, I think they bowled well, but we lost wickets that put us under pressure. And after that, Azmat and I had a good partnership, but again, we didn't finish well in the batting because after that partnership, we lost back-to-back wickets. That's why we fell short while scoring runs,” said Shahidi. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think we have talented guys, but when it comes to India, playing in India is a tough side and we will learn, we were not good. We will learn from that. And moving forward, I think we are a quality side, but we were away from ODI cricket because we last played Bangladesh eight months ago. So we play Ireland next, and in the three games, we were lacking, we will work on that, and yeah, the coach is also new, and we will try to work together as a team," he added.

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