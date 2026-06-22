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Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi faces ICC's wrath for breaching Code of Conduct in third ODI against India

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct in the third and final ODI against India. 

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 06:39 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has been given an official reprimand for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third and final ODI against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The left-handed batter, who scored a century in the final ODI, was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He was found to have breached Article 2.10.10 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to a “batter causing deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch.”

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct(ANI Pic Service)

One demerit point has also been added to the Afghan captain's disciplinary record, marking the first offence in a 24-month period. During the match, Shahidi was unofficially warned twice for running on the pitch while batting. He was then given an official warning in the 31st over of the Afghanistan innings.

However, he refused to learn from his mistake and still ran down the pitch in the 40th over, resulting in a five-run penalty for his team.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a new reputation: The bigger the match, the more brutal he becomes

Hashmatullah admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Richard Illingworth, and fourth umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

“I think we have talented guys, but when it comes to India, playing in India is a tough side and we will learn, we were not good. We will learn from that. And moving forward, I think we are a quality side, but we were away from ODI cricket because we last played Bangladesh eight months ago. So we play Ireland next, and in the three games, we were lacking, we will work on that, and yeah, the coach is also new, and we will try to work together as a team," he added.

 
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