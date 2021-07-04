'Afghanistan don't have to play T20 WC qualifiers, you do': Chopra reacts to Ranatunga's '2nd-string Indian side' remark

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga’s ‘second-string Indian team’ comment has caused quite a stir in the cricket fraternity. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has questioned his remarks, stating that the Lankan side is struggling at the moment.

A new-face Indian side, led by Shikhar Dhawan, is scheduled to play a 3 ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka from July 13. Ranatunga expressed his disappointment over the Sri Lankan cricket board for agreeing to host a ‘second-string Indian team’ and described it as an ‘insult’.

Reacting to the 1996 World Cup-winning captain’s statement in his latest YouTube video, Chopra said, “It is absolutely right that it is not the main team, the likes of Bumrah, Shami, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are not there. But is it really like a B-grade team?”

“India's probable ODI XI has played 471 ODIs in total, of course, this is not the first team. When Sri Lanka picks the team, it will be interesting to see how many matches in all they have played. When you try to match experience to experience, it will be a very exciting exercise,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further highlighted that the form of the Sri Lankan team and said they still need to qualify for the T20 World Cup but a newer cricketing nation Afghanistan don’t.

“Sri Lanka will have to look inwards as well. Let’s be honest, Afghanistan don’t have to play the World T20 qualifiers, you have to. This is a reality. The truth is that Sri Lankan cricket is really struggling at the moment, even if you look at the England numbers now,” Chopra said.

“There is a possibility they may not qualify for the T20 World Cup, that they do not come in the main draw at all. You may not be there in the Super 12. That is also a reality and Afghanistan is already there,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) reacted to Ranatunga's comments and stated, "Out of the 20-member India squad, 14 players have represented India across all formats or in some form and not a second-string team as claimed."