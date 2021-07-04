'It's insulting for players already in team': Kapil Dev not in favour of additions in India squad for England Tests

Former all-rounder Kapil Dev is against the addition of any further openers in India's Test squad for the five-match series against England, with the World Cup winning captain claiming there is no need to look beyond the pool of 20 players who are currently in the UK. Kapil's comments come after reports on Saturday surfaced that the management is inclined towards calling up Prithvi Shaw from Sri Lanka for the England tour after Shubman Gill picked up an injury and is expected to miss the entire series.

Kapil, however, feels that with the likes of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul already in the side, and Abhimanyu Easwaran as a reserve player, picking yet another opening batsman and adding him to the squad does not reflect nice on the management's part and promises to act as an 'insult' to the players who are already in the squad.

"I don't think there is any need for it. There should be some respect for the selectors too. They have picked a team and I'm sure it wouldn't have happened without their (Shastri and Kohli) consultation. I mean, you have two such big opening batsmen in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Do you really need a third option? I don't think it's right," Kapil said on the 'Wah Cricket' show on ABP News.

"I'm not convinced with this theory. The team that they've picked already has openers so I think they should be the ones to play. Otherwise, it's insulting for the players who are already in the team."

Kapil argued that it's not possible for the selectors to have picked a team without discussing it with coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli in the first place, which is why he feels the management should respect the decision of the selectors and pick replacements from the original pool of players. Kapil weighed in on the matter, saying that adding another name in the squad would not do wonders to the confidence of either Rahul or Agarwal.

"I want that the captain and the management should have a say, but not at the expense of over-ruling the selectors and say that 'these are the players we need'. In that case, we don't even need selectors. I am feeling a bit odd knowing that something like this has happened, because if it has, it demeans the selectors and their role," he said.

"Only Virat and Ravi can say that. I feel that this is a wrong set-up to enter. The players you have backed, you cannot demean them. They are big players and I wouldn't want something like this to happen. No need for any unnecessary controversy."