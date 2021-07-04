Home / Cricket / BCCI reacts after India captain Mithali Raj shatters huge batting record in women's cricket
Mithali Raj was all smiles after steering India to a 4-wicket win. (Getty Images)
cricket

BCCI reacts after India captain Mithali Raj shatters huge batting record in women's cricket

  • To celebrate the occasion, the BCCI on Sunday put on a special tweet, highlighting Raj's outstanding achievement of becoming the leading run-scorer in women cricket across formats.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:46 AM IST

Captain Mithali Raj has been a huge servant of Indian cricket. The most capped woman cricketer in history, Raj, 38, on Saturday achieved a huge batting feat as she became the leading run-scorer across format in international cricket, going past former England's batter Charlotte Edwards. Raj and Edwards are the only two players to breach the 10000-run mark in women's international cricketers and the India captain climbed the peak by overtaking Edwards' tally of 10,273 runs.

Also Read | India captain Mithali Raj sets new international run-scoring record against England women in third ODI

To celebrate the occasion, the BCCI on Sunday put on a special tweet, highlighting Raj's outstanding achievement. With Mithali surpassing Edwards on Saturday, the record for the leading international run-scorer in both men's and women's cricket belong to cricketers from India with Raj joining Sachin Tendulkar.

Raj finished on 75 not out, helping India pull off a thrilling win and preventing a 0-3 sweep. Adjudged Player of the match, Raj said on Sky Sports: "I never gave up in the middle. It's being in the middle because you can't win the match sitting out in the dugout. I wanted to win the game for the team. I just needed to get the partnership to take it to the last.

"That's something that kept me going through the innings. I knew in the middle overs I could manage the game. When you have young players in the side, you need to guide them along, that's a responsibility."

Also Read | ‘You little beauty’: Smriti Mandhana takes a stunner to dismiss Natali Sciver in 3rd ODI, former coach reacts - WATCH

Four years ago, Raj had gone past Edwards to emerge as the highest run-getter in women ODIs. As captain, Raj has scored 6015 runs in 179 games, next only to Edwards again, who has 6728 runs. The half-century on Sunday was the 87th instance that she has scored in excess of 50 runs. Her tally of 2924 runs is the most by any woman cricketer against a particular team in ODIs.

