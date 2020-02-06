e-paper
Afghanistan recall Shapoor Zadran for Ireland T20Is

Hazrat Zazai’s fitness has improved dramatically, Moles added, praising the all-rounder abilities of Azmatullah Omerzai and leg spinner Qais Ahmad, who has returned from a successful BBL, as a future start which can’t be wasted.

cricket Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kabul
File photo of Shapoor Zadran.
File photo of Shapoor Zadran.(File)
         

Afghanistan have recalled fast bowler Shapoor Zadran for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland. Zadran makes a comeback in national colors after almost one and a half years. The pacer last played a T20I in June 2018 against Bangladesh. The 15-member squad announced by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee also consists of young all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai. Opening batsman, Usman Ghani, who was not included in Afghanistan’s series against West Indies in October 2019, is back in the squad as well.

“We have selected the current best T20 players and hopefully will do better against Ireland,” said chief selector Andy Moles. Hazrat Zazai’s fitness has improved dramatically, Moles added, praising the all-rounder abilities of Azmatullah Omerzai and leg spinner Qais Ahmad, who has returned from a successful BBL, as a future start which can’t be wasted.

Nineteen-year-old Ahmad, who recently had a stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Hobart Hurricanes, finds a spot as well, having played only a solitary Test match for Afghanistan so far. Afghanistan will face Ireland in a three-match T20I series which will be played on March 6, 8 and 10 at the Greater Noida Ground.

The last time when both sides played a T20I series, Afghanistan whitewashed Ireland 3-0 in Dehradun.

Squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Najib Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Shapoor Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Usman Ghani

