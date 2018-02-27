Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan set to become youngest captain in international cricket

At 19 years of age, highly-rated Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is set to become the youngest captain in the history of international cricket.

The World’s No.1 ODI and Twenty20 International bowler, Rashid will lead Afghanistan after regular skipper Asghar Stanikzai was diagnosed with appendicitis.

“The doctors have advised that he will be able to return to cricket in approximately 10 days. Current vice-captain Rashid Khan will lead the team in his absence,” Afghan Cricket Board said in a press statement.

Afghanistan travel to Bulawayo for the group-stage matches of the ICC World Cup Qualifier.

Afghanistan take on Scotland on March 4 to launch their campaign for qualification to the 2019 World Cup.

Last week, Rashid became the youngest player to be ranked No.1 in the ICC’s Player Rankings across formats.

The leg-spinner has so far taken 86 wickets from 37 ODIs and 47 wickets from 29 T20Is.