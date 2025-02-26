Afghanistan vs England Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Battle to stay alive in the tournament for ENG, AFG

Afghanistan vs England Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Both Afghanistan and England were undone by two exceptional batting performances in their opening games. They have also been kept alive because of the match between the two sides that beat them being washed out yesterday. There is no doubt that it is England who are under the bigger pressure coming into this match, though and for Afghanistan, any kind of victory would be a cherry on top of the remarkable journey they have been on which resulted in them quaifying for the Champions Trophy in the first place. ...Read More

The Bazball reboot hasn't quite worked out well for England, even though they are making all the noises that they have done in Test cricket in the past couple of years outside the field. As has been the case with the Test team, whose high rish approach has wielded results for only a very short period, the big talk of joy and laughter hasn't quite translated to results on the pitch.

Under McCullum, England were outplayed quite comprehensively in their three-match ODI series in India prior to this tournament. They then may have scored 356/5 against a depleted Australian bowling attack but then ended up losing that match by five wickets with more than two overs to spare. Liam Livingstone said after the match that they didn't deserve to lose considering the performance they put in that day. A performance in which they conceded 356 runs in 47.3 overs.

Afghanistan have had to field questions on a number of off-the-field topics that have plagued their country, chiefly the plight of women under the Taliban. Some UK lawmakers want England to boycott Wednesday's match but Afghanistan's coach, former England batter Jonathan Trott said that the players themselves are caught in a tricky situation. "These guys are brave. They know the difference between right and wrong. It is a real tricky situation for them," coach Jonathan Trott told the BBC broadcaster. "We work hard to bring joy to the country and the guys are passionate, brave and proud of being able to do that, but knowing full well that there are things that are not correct."

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said his side were sportsmen who could only control what happened on the field. "We play hard, we work hard, we have good net sessions. So that's what we're thinking of and we only can do what we can do in the ground," he told a press conference. England' cricket board said this week's game would go ahead after talks between the UK government, the International Cricket Council and the players, adding that the cricketing community alone could not tackle Afghanistan's problems. They could do a lot on the fireld if England continue the way have in the recent past. The defeat was Australia was the fifth consecutive loss England suffered in ODIs.