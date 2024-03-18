Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Afghanistan score after 1 overs is 8/0
Ireland Playing XI
Afghanistan Playing XI
Toss Update
Match will start on 18 Mar 2024 at 09:30 PM
Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Afghanistan squad -
Ibrahim Zadran, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6 (4)
Sediqullah Atal 2 (2)
Ireland
Mark Adair 0/8 (1)
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ijaz Ahmadzai.
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024
Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
3rd T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Ireland to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.