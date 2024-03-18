Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Afghanistan score after 1 overs is 8/0

Edit Profile
Monday, Mar 18, 2024
    Mar 18, 2024 9:34 PM IST
    Key Events
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 18 Mar 2024 at 09:30 PM
    Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    Afghanistan squad -
    Ibrahim Zadran, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

    LIVE3rd T20ISharjah
    AFGAFGAfghanistan
    IREIREIreland
    AFG elected to bat
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 18, 2024 9:34 PM IST

    Afghanistan
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6 (4)
    Sediqullah Atal 2 (2)
    Ireland
    Mark Adair 0/8 (1)

    Mar 18, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White.

    Mar 18, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ijaz Ahmadzai.

    Mar 18, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Toss Update

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat

    Mar 18, 2024 8:30 PM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
    3rd T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Ireland to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

