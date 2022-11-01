Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AFG captain Nabi wins toss, opts to bat vs SL in must-win clash

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Score and Latest Updates: Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Tuesday. Both teams are currently bottom of Group 1 and will be eyeing for survival. Afghanistan have registered only two points from three games, with two of their fixtures getting washed out. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have managed to grab one win and crashed to two defeats. The Dasun Shanaka-led side are level on points with the Afghans and will be hoping for a win as the team which loses this match is almost guaranteed to miss out on the next round. Also, winning the match could miss out on having any impact, with both sides needing to rely on luck for qualifying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON