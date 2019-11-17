Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live: Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I Live Score

cricket

Toss Updates: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and deciding Twenty20 international against West Indies in Lucknow Sunday. The Afghans bounced back to win the last game by 41 runs on Saturday to level the three-match series at 1-1 with Karim Janat taking five wickets and scoring 26 runs. Afghanistan, who play their home games in India since 2015 due to security issues back home, have retained their winning XI.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre