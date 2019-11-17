e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live: Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I Live Score

Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live: Follow live score and updates of Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live
Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live(Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter)
         

 

  

Toss Updates: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and deciding Twenty20 international against West Indies in Lucknow Sunday. The Afghans bounced back to win the last game by 41 runs on Saturday to level the three-match series at 1-1 with Karim Janat taking five wickets and scoring 26 runs. Afghanistan, who play their home games in India since 2015 due to security issues back home, have retained their winning XI.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre

tags
top news
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
When Nitish Kumar surprised Bill Gates with climate change pitch
When Nitish Kumar surprised Bill Gates with climate change pitch
At all-party meet, oppn points to economy and J-K; PM says ready to discuss
At all-party meet, oppn points to economy and J-K; PM says ready to discuss
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Parent buys new baby monitor, spots an ‘eerie’ image. Twitter has thoughts
Parent buys new baby monitor, spots an ‘eerie’ image. Twitter has thoughts
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Mint Visionaries: Bill Gates talks to Rishad Premji about climate change, AI
Mint Visionaries: Bill Gates talks to Rishad Premji about climate change, AI
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news