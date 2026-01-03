After 4 wins in a row, UP eye knockout berth

LUCKNOW: With four wins in as many matches, former champions Uttar Pradesh are very much on the road to qualifying for the knockouts and this would be on top of the agenda for Rinku Singh and Co when they take on Jammu and Kashmir in their next league match of Elite Group B in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday at Rajkot. Rinku Singh. (BCCI)

One win more in the remaining three games may give their chances for a berth in the knockout a big boost and many in Uttar Pradesh cricket are hoping that, Rinku can help them realise the dream of winning the trophy for the second time.

The side’s blend of explosive batting, shrewd leadership and potent spin has dismantled opponents, chasing down totals and piling up victories in all the four games so far. With quarterfinals beckoning, Uttar Pradesh’s campaign has been powered by breakout stars.

Opener Aryan Juyal has been Uttar Pradesh’s batting fulcrum, notching two centuries in four games—134 vs Chandigarh and an unbeaten 150 vs Assam—for 390 runs at 99.48 SR. His elegant drives and power-hitting has set the platform for the side, rescued them from the early wobbles and sped up chases.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has complemented aggression with steel, scoring 324 runs, including a gritty 80 vs Hyderabad, 67 vs Chandigarh, and an unbeaten 160 vs Baroda. Post-IPL stardom with Rajasthan Royals, his IPL-honed sweeps and late cuts stabilise the innings. Add seven dismissals behind the stumps to the mix and his impact has been great.

Jurel, who couldn’t get a chance to make his debut for Team India despite being in the squad in the recent home ODI series against South Africa, has all the chances to make it to the Team India for the home series against New Zealand next week, and one more big show with willow in Hazare Trophy can make him the first choice as keeper.

Besides him, a powerful performance both as captain and finisher by Rinku Singh has been a big plus for Uttar Pradesh, who won their first Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2004-05 when they shared it with Tamil Nadu.

Rinku backs the younger players, absorbs pressure and fosters belief. His calm demeanour honed in T20s, have turned close games into romps, proving captaincy suits his finisher’s poise.

After hitting two fine centuries in the Ranji Trophy this season, Rinku continued his rich vein of form with a 67 vs Hyderabad, an unbeaten 106 vs Chandigarh, a 63 vs Baroda and an unbeaten 37 vs Assam to score 273 at 143.68 SR and he will be aiming to continue his run against Jammu and Kashmir too.

The runs will help him against New Zealand in the five-match T20 series, starting January 21 and the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played from January 15.

“Both Hazare Trophy and the T20 series against New Zealand have been the best opportunities for a finisher like Rinku Singh to get him well-prepared for the T20 World Cup next month,” former India cricketer and UP’s chief selector Gopal Sharma said on Friday.

“It’s also a good show by the Uttar Pradesh team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and I am very happy the way everybody is performing for the winning cause,” he added. “I would love to see them lifting the trophy this time.”

Undoubtedly, Uttar Pradesh batters have been doing well this time, but their bowlers especially leg spinners Zeeshan Ansari and Vipraj Nigam have been outstanding.

In fact, Ansari, despite being ignored for the Ranji Trophy, and even for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has been the X-factor, bagging 14 wickets at 4,67 economy, including 4/31 vs Hyderabad, 4/29 vs Chandigarh, 3/53 vs Baroda and 3/60 vs Assam. The leg spinner crafts turn from middle, bowls googlies and varying pace to fox batters.

Barabanki’s Nigam too has been doing well with nine wickets, including 4/66 against Assam. One of the big buys in the IPL auction this year, Prashant Veer has had a decent run with 41 runs and six wickets.