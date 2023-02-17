After Chetan Sharma's resignation, Delhi fan's placard on Virat Kohli in IND vs AUS 2nd Test takes internet by storm

While the entire focus laid on the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi, an announcement during the first session on Day 1 captured all the attention. Two days after the Chetan Sharma row had rocked Indian cricket, the BCCI chairman of selectors tendered his resignation from the post to secretary Jay Shah. A little over one month after he returned as the BCCI chief selector for a second tenure, Sharma is on his way out, a decision that was on the cards after some of his explosive comments were caught on camera as part of a 'Sting Operation' carried out by Zee Media.

As the dust settles over Sharma's stepping down, a placard held by a fan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is going viral. The fan, positioned in the stands wrote 'Virat Kohli greater than BCCI', an image of which is doing the rounds on the internet and social media in particular. Sharma said plenty on Kohli in the video that went viral, including how the former India captain did not see eye-to-eye with the then-president Sourav Ganguly and it resulted in an ego-tussle between the two.

Sharma had also come up with stunning allegations such as Kohli felt he was bigger than the BCCI and that he wanted to defame Ganguly. On Kohli's sacking as ODI captain in late 2021, Sharma said that Virat had lied when he said he wasn't suggested to re-think about his decision to step down as India's T20I skipper, insisting that Ganguly had indeed asked him to. Besides, the former India fast bowler had even stated that Indian cricketers take injections to play in big tournaments despite only 70-80 percent fit.

The comments created a storm in Indian cricket media and while the team or players have not addressed the matter, as per BCCI sources, everyone has lost faith in Sharma following his shocking statements. Amid all this, Kohli, who is playing his first Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in six years, has received terrific support on returning to his home turf, including the fan with the placard. Ahead of the Test match, Kohli personally drove down to the stadium and left the Delhi crowd in a frenzy when he left the stadium in his Porsche after practicing.

