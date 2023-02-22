After finishing commentary duty for 2nd Test, Dinesh Karthik lights up DY Patil T20 tournament with 38-ball 75*

Prabhsimran Singh and India international Dinesh Karthik stole the show on the final day of the league matches of the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup with their batting performances at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Mehal Wadhera's 71 and Tilak Verma's 58 helped Reliance 1 get the better of Jain Irrigation.

CAG's Prabhsimran Singh slammed a massive 161 off just 55 balls with nine boundaries and 17 sixes as his side beat Income Tax by 115 runs at the University Ground.

In the other game at the Stadium, Dinesh Karthik smoked a brisk 75* off just 38 balls with five boundaries and six sixes as DY Patil Group B beat RBI by 25 runs.

Prabhsimran shared a 117-run opening stand with R Sanjay and then shared crucial partnerships with other batters to power CAG to 267/6 in their 20 overs. Income Tax were never in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals to finish at 152/9 in their 20 overs. For CAG the best bowlers were Manu Krishnan (4-25) and J Suchith (3-22).

Karthik is on commentary duty during the Border-Gavaskar series and he got a chance to play the game only because the second India versus Australia Test match finished inside three days -- Tuesday would have been the fifth day of the Test. He arrived at a critical stage for DY Patil Group B as they were struggling at 66/3.

After taking some time to find his rhythm, the keeper-batter took off as he smashed the RBI bowlers at will to return unbeaten on 75 off just 38 balls with five boundaries and six sixes. DY Patil Group B finished on 186/6 in their 20 overs. RBI lost wickets at regular intervals to finish on 161/7 in their 20 overs.

In the afternoon game, Jain Irrigation made 169 for six in their 20 overs. Reliance 1 completed the chase in just 14.5 overs thanks to Mehal Wadhera (71 runs off 36b, 7x4, 4x6) and Tilak Verma (58 off 31b, 5x4, 3x6).

BRIEF SCORES

CAG 267-6 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 161, R Sanjay 35; Dhanit Raut 3-37) bt Income Tax 152-9 in 20 overs (Himanshu Joshi 50, Abhimanyu Chavan 42; Manu Krishnan 4-25, J Suchith 3-22).

DY Patil Group B 186-6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 75; Ali Murtuza 2-20) bt RBI 161-7 in 20 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 49, Jyot Chhaya 35, Rajesh Bishnoi 33; Baltej Singh 3-33, Vineet Singa 3-34).

Central Railways 204/7 in 20 overs (Gandhar Bhatwadekar 48, Amit Paunikar 45, Kushal Kakad 44) lost to Indian Navy 205/9 in 19.5 overs (Anshul Gupta 47, Mohit Kumar 36, Lakhan Singh 34, Shubham Rohilla 31; Parappa Moordi 3/40).

Jain Irrigation 169/6 in 20 overs (Kaushal Tambe 73, Azim Kazi 44) lost to Reliance 1 172/4 in 14.5 overs (Mehal Wadhera 71, Tilak Verma 58).

Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament:

Udhwani & Dedhia sail into round 3

Kunal Udhwani potted confidently to beat Chintamani Jadhav 3-0 (40-38, 28-26 and 33-12) in a second round best-of-5-frame match of the Matunga Gymkhana organised R1.8 lakh 6-Red Open snooker tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Sunday.

In another second-round encounter, Alpesh Dedhia faced a stiff fight from Kersie Aga but managed to record a 3-1 (27-24, 25-17, 32-39 and 44-19) victory to advance to the third round.

In a first round encounter, Amit Sapru was in complete control and cruised to a straight frame victory against Sachin Merchande winning by a comfortable 3-0 (43-19, 31-04 and 33-17) frame score margin.

Results

Round-2: Kunal Udhwani bt Chintamani Jadhav 3-0 (40-38, 28-26, 33-12); Alpesh Dedhia bt Kersie Aga 3-1 (27-24, 25-17, 32-39, 44-19).

Round-1: Amit Sapru bt Sachin Merchande 3-0 (43-19, 31-04, 33-17); Zulfikar A bt Pawan Tambe 3-0 (26-17, 56-28, 44-23); Percy Patel bt Ibrahim Shaikh 32-12, 48-28, 39-36); Carl Serrao bt Sanjay Gamre 3-2 (34-14, 20-35, 2-31, 36-0, 29-0).

Insurance Shield T20: Gupta, Chavan shine in L&T’s 37-run victory

Combined efforts of all-rounders, Ravi Gupta (36 not out & 4/32) and captain Siddhesh Chavan (36 runs & 2/16) helped Larsen & Toubro record a comfortable 37-run victory over Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) SC in a third round Group-C Plate Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament at the Youths Own Union ground, Cross Maidan on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Larsen & Toubro SC 158/7 in 20 overs (Siddesh Chavan 36, Ravi Gupta 36*) beat BMC 121 all out in 18 overs (Ravi Gupta 4 for 32). Result: Larsen & Toubro won by 37 runs.

MbPT SC 112/8 in 20 overs (Prem Chavan 37) lost to Mazagon Docks SC 113/4 in 18.5 overs (Santosh Pawaskar 42, Akshay Dubey 33).

Bhavishya Nidhi CC 66 all over in 12 overs (Dushyant Kadam 35; Kuldeep Sahu 3 for 8) lost to BARC SC 69/1 in 7.5 overs.

Abhyudaya Bank 107/8 in 20 overs (Sanju Raut 30) lost to Group Satellite 108/1 in 11 overs (Suraj Sharma 43*, Aditya Pandey 35*). Result: Group Satellite won by 9 wickets.

Mumbai Football Association League: Rawat strikes twice in Millat FC’s narrow win

Millat FC fought hard to prevail over D.K. Pharma by a 3-2 margin in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday evening.

The feature of Millat FC’s tense win were the twin strikes from Pawan Singh Rawat and one from their prolific scorer Keegan Pinto which secured their victory. D.K. Pharma scored both their goals through Zeeshan Akhter’s superb efforts.

In the second Elite Division match, Sellebrity FC got the better of Bombay Muslims 2-1. Kartick Belle and Rishi Chauhan were on target for Sellebrity FC while Sohel Ali Khan scored Bombay Muslims’ lone goal.

Results – First Division: Kopana FC ‘A’ 1 (OG-Aaren Shintre) beat Ex-Servicemen SC 0.

Bombay Gymkhana Colts 2 (Kaif Ansari, Sohrab Mehta) beat Miners FC 1 (Tushar Pujari).

Elite Division: Millat FC 3 (Pawan Singh Rawat 2, Keegan Pinto) beat D.K. Pharma 2 (Zeeshan Akhter 2).

Sellebrity FC 2 (Kartick Belle, Rishi Chauhan) beat Bombay Muslims SC 1 (Sohel Ali Khan).