After India call-up, Venkatesh Iyer reveals advice received from BCCI chief and 'idol' Sourav Ganguly during IPL final

Venkatesh Iyer on Tuesday was one of the three cricketers to earn a maiden India call-up as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad for the three T20I series against New Zealand starting November 17. Iyer was rewarded for his stellar show for IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders, for whom he scored 370 runs on only 10 matches.

Having idolised former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Iyer revealed it was his admiration towards the current BCCI president which played a role in him taking up cricket and becoming a left-handed batter. As expected, there have been comparisons drawn between Iyer and Ganguly, one that the 26-year-old does not mind.

"When I was very young, I used to bat right-handed by watching Dada, I wanted to copy him, do everything like him so I became a left-handed. Feels nice when people compare me with him," Iyer told Sports Tak.

Iyer further revealed that he had the pleasure of speaking with Ganguly after the IPL final, where Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders to win a fourth title. Iyer recalled the advice received by his idol Ganguly, one that promises to stay with him his entire life.

"Met Dada after the IPL final and it felt nice to speak to him. It was a very normal conversation. He said it is going well and told me to put more efforts and hard work into my game. Instead of thinking about the result, focus on the process. Do that and you will automatically see the results," Iyer added.

Iyer averaged over 41 in his maiden IPL season, scoring four half-centuries. Despite his exploits with the ball, Iyer was equally effective with his medium-pace, picking up three wickets. With no place for Hardik Pandya or brother Krunal Pandya or Shardul Thakur, Iyer could well be the all-rounder India need in the squad against New Zealand.

