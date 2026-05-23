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After refusing Head handshake, Kohli proves he is at war with himself: Other instances in IPL when he lost his cool

Sometimes it appears Virat Kohli is forever at war with himself. How else could you explain his frequent outbursts at cricket matches?

Updated on: May 23, 2026 12:06 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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On Friday night, a big controversy erupted after Virat Kohli refused to shake hands with Travis Head after RCB were crushed by SRH in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter.

Virat Kohli has stayed the same all these years.(PTI)

During the game, Kohli asked Head to come and bowl to him since he was not going to be substituted in the match, unlike many times before in the league. That's a massive dig. However, Kohli's batting couldn't keep up with his sledging as he shortly after fell for an 11-ball 15. At that point, Head retorted, "Mate, you are out before I can come to bowl."

Also Read: Explained: What happened between Virat Kohli and Travis Head that led to frosty post-match scenes

Over the years, Kohli has been involved in many heated confrontations with opposition players, playing for India or playing for RCB. Here, let's take a look at some of the controversies involving him in the IPL over the years.

1. Feud with Gautam Gambhir

In 2025, in a game when RCB beat Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, Kohli put his feet wide apart and celebrated with vigour. With it, he also intended to mock Iyer, probably in jest. Iyer didn't take kindly to it, and later Kohli tried to explain to him that he was only doing it to tease him. That there was nothing more to it. But Iyer looked upset.

5. All hell broke loose after Rajat Patidar's dismissal

Earlier this season, Kohli was absolutely fuming that RCB captain Rajat Patidar was given out after a catch review against Gujarat Titans. The catch was taken by Jason Holder, and he appeared to have grassed it. Kohli was convinced the umpire had made a mistake. He confronted the match officials.

In other notable mentions in similar cases, in 2022, he fumed and smashed his bat after being given lbw off Dewald Brevis, who was then with Mumbai Indians. Then in 2024, he was upset after being given out off a ball that appeared waist-high from Harshit Rana. Upon reviewing it, it was not waist-high.

 
kohli ipl rcb travis head
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / After refusing Head handshake, Kohli proves he is at war with himself: Other instances in IPL when he lost his cool
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