'After T20 World Cup, received threat calls; people said don't come to India': Varun Chakaravarthy's shocking revelation

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has had quite a redemption arc. Varun's life has come full circle from underwhelming in the 2021 T20 World Cup to being the team's X-factor in the Champions Trophy. In the recent eight-team tournament, the mystery spinner played three matches, taking nine wickets, and his performance went a long way in India winning the title. The 33-year-old has now opened up on the "dark phase" after the T20 World Cup, saying he received threatening calls from people asking him not to return to the country. Varun Chakaravarthy opened up on the “dark phase” after the 2021 T20 World Cup (BCCI - X)

For the uninitiated, Varun Chakaravarthy was drafted to India's squad for the T20 World Cup in 2021 after an impressive performance in the IPL. However, the spinner found the going tough, failing to take even a single wicket. He was also a part of India's infamous 10-wicket loss at the hands of arch-rival Pakistan.

Varun revealed that he was in "depression" once the tournament ended as he was not able to do justice after being picked in the national side. He also stated that some people followed him on their bikes to his house once he landed in the country.

"It was a dark time for me. I was in depression because I thought I was not able to do justice after I was picked for the World Cup with a lot of hype. I regretted not taking even one wicket. After that, for three years, I was not selected. So, I think the comeback to the team was tougher than the path to my debut," Varun told Gobinath in a chat on YouTube.

"After the 2021 World Cup, I received threat calls. People said, 'Don't come to India. If you try, you won't be able to'. People approached my house and tracked me down, and I sometimes had to hide. When I was returning from the airport, some people followed me on their bikes. It happens. I can understand fans are emotional," he added.

'Had to change a lot about myself'

Varun Chakaravarthy, who took a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy group stage, said that he had to change a lot about his game after the 2021 T20 World Cup debacle. He explained how he changed his daily routine and practice schedule.

In the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia and final against New Zealand, Varun scalped two wickets each. In the final, Varun was the one who provided the opening wicket of Will Young when the Kiwis were going strong, looking set for a big total.

"I had to change a lot about myself (after 2021). I had to change my daily routine, practice. Earlier, I used to practise 50 balls in a session. I doubled it. Without even knowing whether the selectors would recall me, it was difficult. After the third year, I thought it was all gone. We won the IPL and then I got the call-I was very happy after that," said Varun.

"I cannot believe that all good things are happening in one go. I want to take it to the next level. I have faced setbacks and know how bad the criticism can be. But when I look back at those things and the praise I am receiving now, I am happy," he added.

Recently, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stated that Varun should have been awarded the Player of the Tournament award as he was the biggest difference in the tournament.