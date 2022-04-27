After Umran Malik, promising 25-year-old Indian talent confident to clock 150 kmph in IPL 2022

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has witnessed some breathtaking speed by raw pacer Umran Malik. The 22-year-old has been constantly clocking the 150 kmph mark on the speed gun and has impressed several greats with his ability to generate raw pace. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batting great Brian Lara is one of the many who believes Umran will soon be knocking the door of Team India and drew comparisons between the Indian and Windies quick Fiedel Edwards.

Follow | IPL 2022, GT vs SRH LIVE score updates

“Umran Malik reminds me a lot about Fiedel Edwards when he first started, a lot of pace and I hope that he understands it as he goes into international cricket, which I think he'll eventually play.”

"In the IPL, a lot of batsmen get accustomed to playing sheer pace, so I hope that he adds a little bit more to his armoury later on. He's a quick learner in the nets, he's willing to learn and it's just awesome to see India has a pacer of that calibre, it's just tremendous," said Lara about the 22-year-old player from Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Jayawardene reacts to Pant calling back players and Amre's interruption vs RR: 'Disappointing. Not how things should be'

Now as the tournament proceeds, another promising Indian talent has expressed to hit the 150 kmph. 25-year-old Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen, who played a huge role in his side's 29-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday evening, feels he is on the right path and will soon be hitting the 150 kmph mark.

"150 kmph is on the way. I am somewhere around it right now," said Sen during his post-match discussion with Riyan Parag.

Sen picked four wickets in the clash in the 3.3 overs he bowled and conceded just 20 runs as RCB were bundled out for 115 while chasing a paltry 145.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about his performance, the 25-year-old added: “During the first 3-4 overs, I was talking to Sanju (Sanju Samson). He told me that it was not easy to score runs on this wicket. Every time I came to bowl, I thought of hitting hard lengths.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON