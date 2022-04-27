GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2022: Kane WIlliamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad looking for 6th consecutive win
- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, IPL 2022: SRH have won five matches in a row and GT will be looking to stop this run in a clash that could have long-standing consequences on which team finishes in the top two. Follow live score and updates of GT vs SRH from the Wankhede Stadium here.
GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: After starting the season with two consecutive defeats, the rub of the green has gone SRH's way this season as they now have five consecutive wins from five games. Captain Kane Williamson has won the toss in six consecutive matches, losing it only in SRH's first game of the season. However, they now face a team who are having a dream start to life as an Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Gujarat Titans have lost just one of the seven matches they have played thus far. Incidentally that singular defeat did come up against SRH, with Kane Williamson's team beating them by eight wickets at the DY Patil Stadium earlier this month.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 27, 2022 05:55 PM IST
GT vs SRH Live Score: Rashid back up against SRH
-
Apr 27, 2022 05:48 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Abhishek Sharma
It looked like SRH's decision to open with the 21-year-old had backfired in the first two matches but Abhishek Sharma has turned out to be a revelation at the top of the order. He has scored 220 runs at a strike rate of 125.71 thus far this year and his strike rates have only increased with each match.
-
Apr 27, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH's batters
SRH's openers, couple with their bowlers, have often been so effective this season that even their No.3 batter tends to perform the role of a finisher by the time he comes in. Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson have been solid in their chases and so Abhishek Tripathi and Aiden Markram have ended up with strike rates above 150, with the latter only batting five times this season.
-
Apr 27, 2022 05:32 PM IST
GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Updates: GT's bowling prowess
Mohammed Shami's artistry (10 from 7 games) and Ferguson's (9 wickets from 7 games) aggression has brought them a lot of success, not to forget Rashid Khan's (8 wickets from 7 games) ability to be more than decent even in a quiet year by his standards.
-
Apr 27, 2022 05:22 PM IST
IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Live Score: Umran's rockets
Over 90 per cent of the deliveries bowled by Umran Malik this season has been over 140kph.
-
Apr 27, 2022 05:16 PM IST
GT vs SRH: Umran vs Ferguson
The only certainty before the start of every match involving SRH is that at the end of it, Umran Malik is going to win the award for the fastest delivery of the match. Today, however, he has an equal in Lockie Ferguson in the opposition camp. Umran has been slowly coming to his own, picking wickets and being economical to go with his searing pace while Ferguson is a far more experienced customer. May the fastest bowler win!
-
Apr 27, 2022 05:11 PM IST
IPL Live Score: SRH's Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
SRH seem to have finally gone back to the formula that made them IPL champions in 2016 - having a strong bowling attack. This season, Umran Malik has softened the batters up with his blazing deliveries, Marco Jansen has got them ducking and weaving, Bhuvneshwar Kumar hardly let them score any runs and T Natarajan sent balls swinging into the batters' toes, and the bottom of their stumps. They were at their best when SRH dismantled RCB and blew them away for a score of 68 runs.
-
Apr 27, 2022 05:04 PM IST
GT vs SRH Live Score: Pandya's all-round shows
Hardik Pandya is currently the fourth highest run scorer this season. The batters above him are only Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Jos Buttler, all of whom are regular top order batters. Pandya has been coming at one down this season and has show that he is more than just a lower-order big hitter. If that was not enough, he is pretty much to full fledged bowling, often taking the ball in the powerplay for GT.
-
Apr 27, 2022 04:59 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: SRH's 1st match at the Wankhede this season
This is the first time that SRH are playing at the Wankhede this season. They don't have a very encouraging record at this stadium, winning just one out of the seven matches they have played here.
-
Apr 27, 2022 04:52 PM IST
GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Updates: Kane Williamson wins the toss…
When Kevin Pietersen was asked who would win that day's game in one of the pre-match shows on Star Sports this season, he straightaway said: “Win the toss, win the match”. For SRH, that has largely been the case. Williamson has won six of the seven tosses he has stood in for, of which five matches have ended in SRH victories.
-
Apr 27, 2022 04:50 PM IST
IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Live Score: The current top 3
Before the start of the season, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were the prime contenders to be occupying two of the top three spots towards the end of the league stage, which meant that they would be one of the frontrunners for the playoffs by this point, with the third team ranging from RCB to the Lucknow Super Giants due to the team they assembled in the auction. MI and CSK have fallen by the wayside already and instead, we have a newbie in GT and Rajasthan Royals and SRH, two teams that haven't enjoyed too much success in recent years, occupying the top spots.
-
Apr 27, 2022 04:44 PM IST
GT vs SRH: Hello and welcome!
A number of former players had identified SRH as early contenders to finish in the bottom two due to their seemingly disjointed team that failed to win the first two matches of the season. However, since then their luck has certainly brightened, which is the only reasonable explanation one can think of when the captain wins the toss six consecutive times, and their fast bowlers have ramped up the intimidation factor. T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik have been at the heart of SRH's winning run and how the Gujarat Titans batters negate these three will go a long way in deciding the result of today's game.
