After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma next to appear with heavily strapped hamstring; role in MI vs PBKS remains a doubt

Rohit Sharma's participation in Mumbai Indians’ forthcoming match against Punjab Kings remains very murky, as yesterday’s reports regarding his unavailability for the match have been followed of images of the top order batter having a session in the nets. Rohit Sharma is attended to by MI's medical and support staff, with heavy strapping on his left thigh. (PTI)

Rohit suffered a hamstring injury while batting for MI in their heavy loss against RCB over the weekend. He was forced to retire hurt mid-innings. Subsequently, Rohit missed a nets session for Mumbai earlier this week as he attempted to recover. While MI fans might have hoped to see their talismanic opener return, reports followed that as a precautionary measure, the team would ask Rohit to take a game off.

However, despite those reports, Rohit was spotted partaking in training drills, physical drills, and some easygoing batting as well. While Rohit wasn't up to full speed during the training session, his participation in the first place could mean that he starts as an option, potentially as an impact player.

Keen eye by medical staff Pictures from the net session also reveal Rohit’s left thigh being heavily strapped up with medicinal tape, not dissimilar to how Virat Kohli had appeared for training with a full-leg strapping himself. Rohit's are only around the trouble are of his hamstring, but given how devastating hamstring injuries can be for older athletes, both player and team will be taking full care of his body at the moment.

As per reports from the ground, Rohit was joined by the MI support staff during his session, reporting back to them following a series of jogs and light runs. The former Indian captain had undergone scans following the premature end to his night at the Wankhede on Sunday night, but the good news was that the scans didn't provide any evidence for a tear – meaning he will likely be able to work his way back to full fitness gradually.

What MI’s tactical plan in Rohit’s potential absence will be remains to be seen. Bringing Quinton de Kock in could prove to be tricky due to overseas combinations, so a promotion for Naman Dhir to the top of the order could be on the cards, while middle order stalwarts like Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav might see opening as an opportunity to finally kickstart their season.

MI are second from bottom in the table, with an initial win followed by 3 consecutive losses.