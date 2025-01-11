Menu Explore
'After Yuvraj, he's one batter who can do that': India star backed with flattering comparison right before CT 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 11, 2025 05:29 PM IST

Sanjay Bangar spoke in detail about Sanju Samson's impressive run in T20Is over the past year.

Sanju Samson made a strong comeback in T20Is last year after years of inconsistency in the format. The wicketkeeper-batter has been in-and-out of the squads throughout his career, but a series of strong performances ensured him a place in the T20 World Cup-winning squad in June, and he continued on his dominant outings in the bilateral series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen during a T20I series in 2024(REUTERS)
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar lavised praise on Samson, stating that the wicketkeeper-batter got a ‘good run’ of games, which allowed him to make a mark. Samson smashed centuries against both, Bangladesh and South Africa, as he opened the batting for the side.

"Glad to see the kind of success that he has been blessed with currently. He has been there for a long time. It's just that he has got the right opportunities and a good run of opportunities because every batter, if he is playing three or four matches in a row, that frees him a little bit," Bangar told Star Sports, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Bangar also drew Samson's comparison with Yuvraj Singh, stating that the wicketkeeper-batter's six-hitting prowess is similar to the legendary former southpaw.

"Batting up the order, he doesn't really have to worry about the situation. The field is up and he is a six-hitter. He can hit sixes with ease. After Yuvraj Singh, if there is one batter who can do it with such ease on a consistent basis, it has to be Sanju Samson. So just to see him firing on all cylinders is a treat to watch," Bangar observed.

Samson set for return

Samson is likely to be a part of the Indian team when it returns to limited-overs formats this month against England. The series will mark India's first outing in limited overs since October last year.

While Samson is set to make a return in T20Is, it is likely that he will also receive a call-up in ODIs, with KL Rahul set to be rested. Samson last played in an ODI in December 2023 against South Africa. With Champions Trophy scheduled in February, the Kerala star will be aiming to make a strong impression if selected in the three-match ODI series.

Follow Us On