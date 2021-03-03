Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat New Zealand in 3rd T20I
Aaron Finch shrugged off a long slump in form with a defiant half-century and Ashton Agar took six wickets as Australia claimed a 64-run win over New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday to keep their Twenty20 series alive.
At a closed Wellington Regional Stadium, Australia clawed their way back to 2-1 in the five-match series following defeats in Christchurch and Dunedin.
Fired by 69 from captain Finch and a 31-ball 70 from Glenn Maxwell, Australia put an imposing 208 for four on the board before, led by a dominant display by left-arm spinner Agar (6-30), bundling New Zealand out for 144.
Paceman Riley Meredith replaced Daniel Sams in Australia's only change from Dunedin and grabbed 2-24 on an impressive international debut that included trapping New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lbw for nine.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul firm at 2nd spot, Kohli moves to 6th
Rahane defends IPL after Steyn's 'cricket gets forgotten' comment
- While Rahane said he didn't know about what Steyn had said, he opined that IPL has given a big platform to cricketers over the years.
'He's bowling better than ever before': Kohli explains Kuldeep's omission
- Ahead of the fourth and final Test, which starts Thursday, Kohli was once again asked the reason behind Kuldeep's ouster from the D/N Test.
'I won't be barracking for England': Warner on Ind-Eng 4th Test and WTC final
No one said anything about pitch when we lost in NZ inside three days: Kohli
- India vs England: Virat Kohli cited the example of India's tour of New Zealand in early 2020, where they were blanked 0-2, with both Tests finishing inside three days, mentioning that all people could talk about back then was the performance by the batsmen and not the pitch.
India predicted XI 4th Test: Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Kohli
- India vs England: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons forcing Virat Kohli to make a forced change in Ahmedabad. Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth Test match against England.
New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Wellington full scorecard
- Check out live score and updates from the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington
Mitchell Santner in isolation after head cold, Milne joins as cover
- Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold".
'Assumed I'd have gone at base price': Aus all-rounder surprised at IPL purchase
- Punjab Kings will be the Australia all-rounder's fifth IPL team after KKR, DC, SRH and RCB.
'He said that right to my face': Manjrekar claims Boycott denied him MOM award
- Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed an incident from way back in the year 1990 when the legendary Geoffrey Boycott denied him a Man-of-the-Match award in an ODI against England.
IPL GC to take final call on venues: BCCI official
- BCCI would be seeking assurance from the state governments before letting them host IPL matches this year.
'In IPL, he's the main batsman': Laxman hails 'exceptional Indian T20 batsman'
- VVS Laxman is excited at the prospect of the batsman getting to play his maiden game for India.
'It put me back a bit': Warner admits rushing back for India Tests was a mistake
- Warner struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48.
Rahane sees another turning track for 4th England Test
- Rahane said the pitch for the fourth Test starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday would be similar to the one used in the previous Test.
