IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat New Zealand in 3rd T20I
Australian cricketers celebrate(ICC/Twitter)
Australian cricketers celebrate(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat New Zealand in 3rd T20I

Fired by 69 from captain Finch and a 31-ball 70 from Glenn Maxwell, Australia put an imposing 208 for four on the board before, led by a dominant display by left-arm spinner Agar (6-30), bundling New Zealand out for 144.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:06 PM IST

Aaron Finch shrugged off a long slump in form with a defiant half-century and Ashton Agar took six wickets as Australia claimed a 64-run win over New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday to keep their Twenty20 series alive.

At a closed Wellington Regional Stadium, Australia clawed their way back to 2-1 in the five-match series following defeats in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Fired by 69 from captain Finch and a 31-ball 70 from Glenn Maxwell, Australia put an imposing 208 for four on the board before, led by a dominant display by left-arm spinner Agar (6-30), bundling New Zealand out for 144.

Paceman Riley Meredith replaced Daniel Sams in Australia's only change from Dunedin and grabbed 2-24 on an impressive international debut that included trapping New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lbw for nine.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashton agar aaron finch
Close
KL Rahul: File photo(PTI)
KL Rahul: File photo(PTI)
cricket

ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul firm at 2nd spot, Kohli moves to 6th

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
New Zealand batsmen Devon Conway and opener Martin Guptill made significant gains in the ranking list
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian cricketers celebrate(ICC/Twitter)
Australian cricketers celebrate(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat NZ in 3rd T20I

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Fired by 69 from captain Finch and a 31-ball 70 from Glenn Maxwell, Australia put an imposing 208 for four on the board before, led by a dominant display by left-arm spinner Agar (6-30), bundling New Zealand out for 144.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane and Dale Steyn. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane and Dale Steyn. (Getty Images)
cricket

Rahane defends IPL after Steyn's 'cricket gets forgotten' comment

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • While Rahane said he didn't know about what Steyn had said, he opined that IPL has given a big platform to cricketers over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep Yadav bowls under the supervision of bowling coach Bharat Arun. (Getty Images)
Kuldeep Yadav bowls under the supervision of bowling coach Bharat Arun. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's bowling better than ever before': Kohli explains Kuldeep's omission

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Ahead of the fourth and final Test, which starts Thursday, Kohli was once again asked the reason behind Kuldeep's ouster from the D/N Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's David Warner(AFP)
Australia's David Warner(AFP)
cricket

'I won't be barracking for England': Warner on Ind-Eng 4th Test and WTC final

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Keeping WTC final in mind, Australia opening batsman David Warner is also hopeful of England defeating India in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad, but he added that he would not be barracking for the visitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli feels India's good performances are a result of their efforts and not due to the nature of pitches. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli feels India's good performances are a result of their efforts and not due to the nature of pitches. (Getty Images)
cricket

No one said anything about pitch when we lost in NZ inside three days: Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • India vs England: Virat Kohli cited the example of India's tour of New Zealand in early 2020, where they were blanked 0-2, with both Tests finishing inside three days, mentioning that all people could talk about back then was the performance by the batsmen and not the pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Jasprit Bumrah will not play the 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
India's Jasprit Bumrah will not play the 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

India predicted XI 4th Test: Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:29 PM IST
  • India vs England: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons forcing Virat Kohli to make a forced change in Ahmedabad. Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth Test match against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand are one win away from sealing the series. (BlackCaps/Twitter)
New Zealand are one win away from sealing the series. (BlackCaps/Twitter)
cricket

New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Wellington full scorecard

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Check out live score and updates from the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the third T20I. (Getty Images)
Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the third T20I. (Getty Images)
cricket

Mitchell Santner in isolation after head cold, Milne joins as cover

ANI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian cricketers had an unforgettable IPL 2021 auction. (Getty Images)
Australian cricketers had an unforgettable IPL 2021 auction. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Assumed I'd have gone at base price': Aus all-rounder surprised at IPL purchase

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Punjab Kings will be the Australia all-rounder's fifth IPL team after KKR, DC, SRH and RCB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Manjrekar and Geoffrey Boycott in the 1990s.
Sanjay Manjrekar and Geoffrey Boycott in the 1990s.
cricket

'He said that right to my face': Manjrekar claims Boycott denied him MOM award

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:06 AM IST
  • Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed an incident from way back in the year 1990 when the legendary Geoffrey Boycott denied him a Man-of-the-Match award in an ODI against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BCCI logo(Cricket Australia)
BCCI logo(Cricket Australia)
cricket

IPL GC to take final call on venues: BCCI official

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  • BCCI would be seeking assurance from the state governments before letting them host IPL matches this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of VVS Laxman. (Getty Images)
File image of VVS Laxman. (Getty Images)
cricket

'In IPL, he's the main batsman': Laxman hails 'exceptional Indian T20 batsman'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:49 AM IST
  • VVS Laxman is excited at the prospect of the batsman getting to play his maiden game for India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner admits he shouldn't have rushed back from the groin injury. (Getty Images)
David Warner admits he shouldn't have rushed back from the groin injury. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It put me back a bit': Warner admits rushing back for India Tests was a mistake

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • Warner struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane defended the Ahmedabad pitch. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane defended the Ahmedabad pitch. (Getty Images)
cricket

Rahane sees another turning track for 4th England Test

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Rahane said the pitch for the fourth Test starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday would be similar to the one used in the previous Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP