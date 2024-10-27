Ageing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma show signs of cracking; a time bomb waiting to go off on Indian cricket

As the old adage goes, all good things must come to an end. Australia's World Cup dominance was snapped in 2011, and legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Sunil Gavaskar, Ricky Ponting eventually rode off into the sunset. It's been 11 years since the iconic Manchester United last won the Premier League, and within two years, both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal retired from tennis. And well, sadly enough, Indian cricket finds itself in a similar predicament. New Zealand's historic 113-run victory in Pune not just ended India's 18-series home winning streak – it has cast a spotlight on the futures of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and their careers. How long can Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma continue for India in Tests given the recent series loss to New Zealand?(AFP)

How the mighty have fallen. Rohit's tally of eight runs marks the lowest score by an Indian captain dismissed in a home Test match. Six of his last eight Test innings have ended in single digits, and the sting of being the captain during India's first home series loss in 12 years promises to last. While India will feel the pain of seeing their impressive home streak come to an end, the bigger issue revolves around Rohit, his form and his future in Test cricket. Not long ago, he led India to a World Cup victory. Yet just three months later, Rohit may now find himself at a career crossroads.

The same applies to Kohli. Watching him bat has become more frustrating than anything else. It's hard to believe this is the same player who, not long ago, seemed nearly indestructible. Call it a metamorphosis or whatever term pundits prefer, the fact remains that, aside from occasional flashes of brilliance, Kohli’s struggles against spin and on Indian pitches have persisted far too long. For a player of his caliber, Kohli, who in his pomp, used to tear the house down and smash one record after another, it's painful to watch him go through his current ordeal. Not taking DRS when there's bat involved, missing the regulation full toss, getting out to numerous LBWs, Kohli is in complete shambles, something even his most ardent fans would admit.

The fact that Rohit and Kohli haven't played much red-ball cricket recently hasn’t helped either. Before the Bangladesh Tests, when most players refreshed and recharged by playing the first round of the Duleep Trophy, Kohli and Rohit opted out. Instead, the two players turned up for the bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka the previous month – which India ultimately lost for the first time in 28 years. Although Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is on the highest of highs with a World Cup win, their prolonged slump is making it increasingly difficult for them to end their careers in the other two formats on their own terms. A collective tally of 290 runs from 16 innings against Bangladesh and New Zealand is unbecoming of India's two biggest batting stalwarts of the present era.

Indian team's transition now only a matter of time

Kohli and Rohit, like those before them, will soon be part of the next transition phase in Indian cricket. Now at 35 and 37, both players are in the final stretch of their careers. Looking specifically at Test cricket, next year's five-match series in England may mark the beginning of their handover to the next generation. Kohli inherited the No. 4 spot from Tendulkar, whom he's often compared to, following the Master Blaster's retirement in 2013. In contrast, Rohit's Test career flourished only after he was promoted to opener following the 2019 World Cup. However, five years later, it appears Rohit's Test career may be winding down faster than Kohli's. His tenure as captain is unlikely to extend past August next year, and if his performance with the bat continues to falter, England 2025 could mark his last appearance in whites. Despite their extraordinary talents and legendary status, both Kohli and Rohit are bound by the natural course of a career. While retirement may not be imminent, it seems unlikely that their journey will extend into the next World Test Championship cycle.

There are players ready to step up as Rohit and Kohli near the end of their careers. Abhimanyu Easwaran appears poised to become India’s next red-ball opener, and Shreyas Iyer's return to the lineup seems inevitable. Neither Rohit nor Kohli are invincible, or, given their recent form, irreplaceable. It's time for the BCCI, team management, and Gautam Gambhir to confront this reality. As a rigorous head coach, Gambhir has inherited a team he didn't build. Much like Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri before him, Gambhir's vision may or may not include Kohli and Rohit, but if it does, their roles are likely to be minimal.

No Indian cricketer wants to leave the arena where they've been celebrated to the end and beyond. And understandably so. Indian cricket has that effect; it's like a drug. Players find it hard to let go. But even the great Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cannot escape the toll that father time takes on the mind, body, and soul. They know they have a shelf life, that is about to run its full course. You've got to be blind not to see it.