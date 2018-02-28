Aiden Markram, Tom Latham sign for Durham in 2018 County Championship

Aiden Markram, who captained South Africa in the ODI series against India, has been signed as Durham’s overseas player for the 2018 County Championship. The 23-year-old, who is also included in the South Africa Test side for the upcoming series against Australia, will arrive at the club for the opening game against Kent starting on April 20.

In addition to Markram, the club have also secured the services of New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham, who scored 79 in the first ODI against England in Hamilton. Latham will be part of the side for the Royal London One-Day Cup which begins in May.

In a statement released by Durham County Cricket Club, Ian Botham, the chairman said, “Aiden offers confidence and maturity at the top of the batting order and despite being just 23 years old, he has already been recognised by South Africa as a leader in the dressing room. Latham has a wealth of international experience and brings exceptional batting, fielding and leadership skills into the dressing room.”

Markram, who led South Africa to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2014, made a great start to his international career with centuries against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Although he scored 94 in the Centurion Test against India, he managed scores of only 1,2,4 in his next three innings. In the ODI series, he was appointed captain after Faf du Plessis was injured in the Durban game and the Proteas were hammered 1-5 against India.

Durham were relegated to Division Two of the County Championship in 2016 and dock them 48 points over financial issues. The club accepted the penalty after they accepted a GBP 3.8m financial aid package from the ECB in managing current and historic debts. In the 2017 season, they finished in ninth position with just three wins from 14 games.