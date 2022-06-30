My heart breaks when he gets out. So, I asked him, 'does he feel the same?': Jadeja's passionate remark on India star

Team India survived a scare against Ireland as the side registered a four-run victory to take the series 2-0 on Tuesday. The Hardik Pandya-led side, riding on brilliant contributions from Deepak Hooda (104) and Sanju Samson (77), put up a strong score of 225/7 in 20 overs. However, the Irish team came close to staging an upset, eventually finishing on 221/5 after Umran Malik defended 17 off the final six balls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The game saw the return of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the XI, as he opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan. Samson made a careful start but picked up pace after the half-way mark in the innings, as he forged a record-breaking 176-run stand with Deepak Hooda – the highest partnership for India in T20Is. When Samson departed, India were cruising at 186/2 with 22 balls remaining.

Also read: 'Had to struggle in domestic cricket for a long time. Earned my place in the team': India batter ahead of England Test

However, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja had one complaint from Samson's innings – his failure to convert the knock to a three-figure score. During the post-match show, Jadeja had asked Samson if he felt bad on not reaching the century, to which the youngster replied he would be targetting the figure in the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the conversation, Jadeja made a passionate remark on Samson.

“You know, my heart breaks when he gets out every time he gets in. So, that's why, I wanted to ask him if he feels that or not. Because he has to start feeling that way to get to a big score. You're not going to have a good day every time you walk in, but when you are having a good day, you got to make the most of it,” Jadeja said on Sony.

Samson hadn't been a part of the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, but made a comeback to the squad for the Ireland series. India will now return to T20I action on July 7 against England.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON